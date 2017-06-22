7 Critical Spots Dermatologists Wish You’d Remember to Apply Sunscreen

Content continues below ad

Eyelids

wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock

Sure, you know how to apply lotion to your face—the nose, the cheeks, and the forehead. When was the last time you covered your eyelids with SPF? Even if you're planning on wearing sunglasses all day, the skin on the eyes is some of the thinnest and most delicate on the entire body, offering the sun's rays an easy way in. Thus, it's crucial to apply sunscreen here just as you would on the rest of the face.