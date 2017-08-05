Everyone secretly (or not so secretly) wants to live to be 100. We want to watch technology evolve into how The Jetsons envisioned it and find out who the next Beyonce will be. (But let’s be real: There will only ever be one Beyonce.)

Science has already pinpointed some important habits that can help you live longer, but the world’s oldest family stands by a different tactic: eating two bowls of porridge every day.

The Donnelly family lives in Country Armagh in Northern Ireland, and the ages of the 13 remaining siblings (three previously passed away) range from 72-93. Combined, they’ve lived 1,075 years. Needless to say, they know what they’re talking about.

They attribute their healthy aging to following their father’s tradition of eating porridge twice a day—at 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Joe Donnelly told Metro they make the cooked oats with milk, topped with apple jam. Sounds like a perfectly tasty and satisfying meal!

Porridge isn’t technically the same as the oatmeal we’re used to in the states. Oatmeal is a chunkier type of porridge where you can see individual oats in your bowl, while our friends prefer their oats more creamy and cooked down, which they call porridge. But both dishes are packed with the same whole grains benefits: They keep you full, prevent constipation, and reduce your risk of heart disease, in addition to providing your daily dose of fiber and protein.

But that’s not their only secret to reaching an old age. The siblings refuse to eat processed foods. For their whole lives, they’ve only relied on homegrown produce and free-range foods from their farm, like eggs and bacon. “Our diet has never been from processed or polluted foods,” Joe said. “We worked with nature, everything eaten was either grown or reared by us.”

You heard the man. Adjust your diets accordingly.