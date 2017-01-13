Content continues below ad

Pete maintains we should treat this roughage as we would lettuce—wash only the leaves you're about to use and always refrigerate. And our new pal, the paper bag, will again hold onto the moisture better than plastic and allow your leaves to last three days, tops. Adds Pete, "Avoid yellow stems and make sure they're nice and green."

Content continues below ad

Give peppers a light shake

iStock/asiseeit

Be they red, yellow or orange, the rainbow connection of peppers all start out greener than Kermit the Frog and will have a slightly easier time "being" the shade to said Muppet if you follow Napolitano's wisdom. "The green ones will last a week," says Pete, "with all other shades, it's no more than a couple of days, tops." Placing them in your refrigerator's crisper drawer will add a couple more days especially if you add some moisture to them. As for how to pick your pep'? "Shake the pepper and if you don't hear seeds rattling, it's fresher. This helps because you can see on the outside what's already breaking down on the inside."