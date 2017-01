MENSA members the world over have tried, and failed, to find words that rhyme with this fruity orb, but Pete, who has graced the airwaves of NBC in New York City and Philadelphia for more than a decade, has succeeded in discovering better ways to select said citrus. Oranges are as ripe as they're going to get the moment they leave their trees, and it's basically a downward death spiral from there on out. And since dead things smell bad? Use your nose. "If there's an acidic smell to it then the skin's overripe," says Pete, "and if it's light as a feather, it'll taste like one, too." As for storage, our man recommends refrigeration as a surefire way to prolong Florida's finest. "A fridge will extend the three to four day lifespan of an orange to around a week." When you're done enjoying the orange, try one of the genius uses for orange peels