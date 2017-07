Eating right Skumer/Shutterstock Young people leaving home for the first time often rely on fast food and snacks leading to Young people leaving home for the first time often rely on fast food and snacks leading to the inevitable freshman-15 weight gain and a decrease in their general health and fitness. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Food and Nutritional Service says that the link between good balanced nutrition and learning is clear. Help set your kids up for success by teaching them how to cook a few basic meals before they leave for college and let them pick out a cute cook set like T-fal's Color Luxe Cookware in fun jeweled tones from $100. This nonstick cookware looks great and also features T-fal's patented Thermo-Spot technology that indicates when the pan is perfectly preheated to seal in flavor. The 12-piece set is available in sapphire, ruby, or amethyst colors and will really brighten up your teens new digs. If space is at a premium, you could just grab a one pot solution like the Mastrad O'Plancha from $120. It's a grill that can be used both inside and out for any meat, fish, or veggies; and with its lid, it turns into a mini-oven to make pizzas or cakes! It's a great solution for dorms where traditional grills aren't allowed. College students do enjoy eating treats like fried foods, but with the Power AirFryer XL , available from $120, they can chow down on all their favorites like fried chicken and fries without any of the guilt, as it can cut calories by as much as 80 percent. Food in the Power Airfryer is cooked in a whirlwind of super heated air that reaches up to 400 degrees, all without added oil. With a little confidence from preparing a few meals solo, your undergrad might even start making dinner for you when you visit!

Keeping fit lOvE-lOvE/Shutterstock Once away from home and with the demands of school and perhaps a part-time job, your college kids fitness routine may well hit the back burner. But to preserve optimal health and mental wellness, Once away from home and with the demands of school and perhaps a part-time job, your college kids fitness routine may well hit the back burner. But to preserve optimal health and mental wellness, physical fitness is vital . A fitness tracker such as the affordable TomTom Touch Cardio from $90 can help to show a true picture of their current physical exertion and encourage them to get moving. If they prefer to also keep an eye on the time and like to customize their timepiece with a range of colorful straps, check out the Nokia Activity and Sleep Watch from $130. This watch can automatically detect and track when you walk, run, and swim. It can also learn to recognize over ten additional activities, such as weight lifting, dancing, or soccer, with even more activities available to manually log. At night, it tracks sleep cycles, sleep interruptions, and sleep duration. It connects to an app so that students can track their progress over time.

Content continues below ad

Staying organized El Nariz/Shutterstock Without mom to nag them, young adults have a tendency to get a little disorganized. This can lead to stress and anxiety as deadlines approach, midterms loom, and they realize everything is spinning out of control. Help them to stay on top of all their commitments by sending them away to school with these products. Without mom to nag them, young adults have a tendency to get a little disorganized. This can lead to stress and anxiety as deadlines approach, midterms loom, and they realize everything is spinning out of control. Help them to stay on top of all their commitments by sending them away to school with these products. The DYMO Mobile Labeler is a wireless, Bluetooth compatible, personal label maker that they can create, save and print labels straight from their cell phone app. They can label their books, school supplies and even things they don't want their room-mates to touch! Organization goes digital with a smartwatch that can keep all their scheduled classes, appointments, e-mails and of course moms messages at hand. The MyKronoz ZeRound Smart Watch from $100, is the perfect accessory for teens and young adults, it can also track their daily steps and the quality of their sleep, and connects easily to their smartphone.

Study, study, study GaudiLab/Shutterstock The demands of college academics can strain your kid's health. Burning the candle at both ends and , available from $99. This amazing 3D pen allows users to create fine art, DIY, maker projects, scale models and decorative items. The demands of college academics can strain your kid's health. Burning the candle at both ends and not taking enough time to relax and recharge can lead kids to being totally wiped out. By choosing products that have been designed to help ease the physical burden, parents can ensure that students are able to focus on learning. Every kid needs a computer or a laptop when going away to school but many systems are hard to transport and lug around from class to class and can even cause back problems. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics , a student's backpack should never weigh more than 10-20 percent of their body weight, yet experts say many kids far surpass that limit and seriously hurt their necks and backs as a result. Enter LG's brand new Ultra-Lightweight Gram Laptop : It weighs just two pounds, yet it has impressive specs. With 8GB of memory and a 6th Generation i5 Intel Core Processor, it can keep up with the demands of the busiest student. Plus its battery lasts all day long, so students can leave the charger at home too, making it the perfect combination of on-the-go portability and power that most students need in a notebook. The LG Gram comes in three sizes, starting at $1,000. All that screen gazing can cause eye strain and even migraines, so consider picking up a pair Eyezen glasses for your studious offspring. These chic frames are fitted with protective lenses which shield eyes from the damaging blue light emitted by computer screens. Kids still need traditional notepads, but you can lighten their load with the innovative Rocketbook Wave smart notebook , $27. This pad looks like a regular notebook but with the Rocketbook app on their smart phone, students can sync the pages to online programs like Google Docs or iCloud. When the pages in the notebook are full, they just pop it in the microwave to erase clean and start over! Everyone needs to take a mental break from studying from time to time for something creative. How about a few adult coloring books along with colored pencils? To really take your teen's artistic inspiration to the next level grab a 3Doodler Create available from $99. This amazing 3D pen allows users to create fine art, DIY, maker projects, scale models and decorative items.

Content continues below ad