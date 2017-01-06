15 Ways to Beat Symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder
Feeling down in the dumps lately? Seasonal Affective Disorder (also called SAD) might be to blame. The mood disorder, which affects 10 to 20 percent of people, can occur during any seasonal change, but it's most common in the winter months. Whether or not you think SAD is to blame for your moodiness, exhaustion, or irritability, these out-of-the-box solutions may help get you out of your seasonal slump.
Spend some time with animals
Take a warm, relaxing shower
Maintain a regular fitness routine
Content continues below ad
Eat a clean, healthy diet
Stay away from alcohol and caffeine
Redecorate and organize
Content continues below ad
Consider a pink Himalayan salt lamp
Add some color to your daily life
Have a good laugh
Content continues below ad
Indulge in your favorite hobbies
Volunteer
Book a winter getaway to a warm spot
Content continues below ad
Practice positive self-talk
Plan a spa day or sit in your gym's sauna
Utilize light therapy
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.