by Richard Nelson Bolles (1972)This book offers advice about career choice and job hunting. It’s been updated several times over the years, adding additional info about the digital age, but its basic premises still hold true. Ten million copies sold and counting.

by Thomas Anthony Harris (1969)An icon of pop psychology, this book takes “transactional analysis,” i.e. transactions between people, and puts it into layman’s terms. It spent two years on the best-seller list, and sold over 15 million copies. The book also had the distinction of making it into a Seinfeld episode: when George Constanza is having trouble figuring out how to break up with his girlfriend, Jerry is dispatched to get some self-help books, including this one.