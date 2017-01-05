8 Rules to Follow If You Have Sensitive Teeth

Do you sometimes get the sensation that lightening bolts of pain are striking your teeth? These simple steps can help minimize—or stop them entirely.

By Abbey Schubert
View as Slideshow

Understand the root of your tooth sensitivity

Understand the root of your tooth sensitivityiStock/artpipi
If you're one of the estimated one in eight people who suffers from tooth hypersensitivity, it's important to understand why you feel that shock of pain anytime you eat something very hot or cold. According to Kim Harms, DDS, spokesperson for the American Dental Association, tooth sensitivity is caused by an exposure of nerve endings, due to the erosion of either the enamel on the top of the tooth or the bone and gum tissue below. These tiny, tube-shaped nerve endings lead back to the main nerve of the tooth, the pulp. When your teeth are exposed to one of the many factors that can trigger a wave of sensitivity—like cold foods, acidic drinks, or even wind—it irritates the nerve endings and provokes a jolt of pain in the pulp. Understanding this process can help you figure out which products and techniques might work to lessen or totally eliminate your pain. Work with your dentist to find solutions to pain that's very severe. Here are the shocking diseases dentists can find first.

Use toothpaste designed for sensitive teeth

Use toothpaste designed for sensitive teethiStock/peopleimages
The first step in managing tooth pain is to switch from a regular toothpaste to one specifically designed for people with sensitive teeth, at least for a month or two. Hyper-sensitivity toothpastes work by filling up the nerve-ending tubules and blocking them from irritation. Dr. Harms says the best toothpastes for sensitive teeth contain either fluoride, potassium nitrate, or strontium chloride, and are stamped with the American Dental Association's seal of acceptance. Just as important is what they don't contain—sodium lauryl sulfate, an ingredient in most toothpastes that makes the formula foamy when you brush, but can also irritate sensitive teeth and gums. Consider Sensodyne Repair and Protect Sensitivity Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth Relief, which desensitizes teeth over time and strengthens acid-softened enamel. Another leading formula is Colgate Sensitive Complete Protection Toothpaste, which uses potassium nitrate to gradually build tolerance for hot, cold, and sugary foods. Both contain fluoride and carry the ADA Seal of Acceptance. According to Dr. Harms, this simple switch completely eliminates the pain for many people with sensitive teeth. If it doesn't help enough, speak to your dentist about the possibility of using a prescription toothpaste, which contains more fluoride than everyday drugstore brands.

Brush your teeth with softer strokes

Brush your teeth with softer strokesiStock/peopleimages
To avoid damaging any more enamel or gum tissue, be sure to use a toothbrush with soft, supple bristles, Dr. Harms says. Using a hard, stiff toothbrush can continue to gnaw at your enamel and gums, making you even more susceptible to tooth sensitivity. You should also aim to use soft, gentle strokes when brushing, especially when approaching the gumline. Watch out for the other toothbrushing mistakes that could be sabotaging your smile.  

Content continues below ad

Keep up with your routine

Keep up with your routineiStock/supermimicry
Practicing a healthy daily oral care routine is good advice for anyone, but it's especially important for those with sensitive teeth. Dr. Harms recommends brushing both morning and night, flossing daily, and replacing your toothbrush as soon as the bristles begin to fray. Additionally, rinsing with a mouthwash high in fluoride each day may help reduce sensitivity, but be wary of rinses containing alcohol, which could dry out your mouth and actually make your pain even more severe. Try ACT Anticavity Fluoride Mouthwash, Mint, Alcohol Free. Here's what happens when you don't brush your teeth twice a day.

Guard your teeth from grinding

Guard your teeth from grindingiStock/danr13
An estimated 10 percent of people suffer from chronic nighttime teeth-grinding, also known as bruxism, which can be triggered by stress, certain medications, sleep disorders, and other factors. Grinding night after night puts immense amounts of pressure on your teeth, which can wear away at the enamel and increase tooth sensitivity. If you suspect that you've been grinding your teeth at night—you might wake up with a sore jaw or headaches, or your teeth may look smooth, as if they've been filed—talk to your dentist about getting a customized mouth guard to wear during sleep to prevent clenching.

Steer clear of teeth-whitening products

Steer clear of teeth-whitening productsiStock/peopleimages
If you experience tooth sensitivity regularly, it may be best to avoid teeth-whitening bleaches—both over-the-counter kits and professional procedures at the dentist's office. Teeth-whitening products contain high levels of a chemical called carbamide peroxide, which evolves into hydrogen peroxide in your mouth. In many cases, this hydrogen peroxide cuts through the enamel and exposes your tooth's nerve endings, leading to increased sensitivity. A 2002 study by the University of Southern California School of Dentistry found that about half of their 100 survey respondents—not all of whom usually suffered from sensitive teeth—reported feeling mild to moderate sensitivity after using an over-the-counter whitening product, according to Prevention. For those who already deal with tooth sensitivity on a regular basis, adding a whitening product into the mix may only make matters worse. Instead, try munching on some of the foods that help whiten teeth naturally.

Content continues below ad

Avoid acidic foods and drinks

Avoid acidic foods and drinksiStock/nensuria
If you experience tooth sensitivity, you're probably well aware that certain hot, cold, and sweet foods can send your teeth reeling from pain. The simplest way to minimize it is to avoid eating very hot and cold foods, sweets, and products that are highly acidic—such as soda and citrus fruits. Dr. Harms especially warns against chewing on things that are both cold and crunchy, like ice. The dramatic change in temperature combined with the toughness of the ice increases your risk of cracking a tooth, which would heighten your sensitivity even more. Here are 10 secrets for keeping your teeth white and healthy.

If your pain persists, talk to your dentist

If your pain persists, talk to your dentistiStock/m_a_y_a
Persistent pain and sensitivity, especially if it's concentrated on one tooth, is often a sign that something more serious is going on in your mouth. If using hyper-sensitivity toothpaste, cutting back on acidic foods, and using a softer toothbrush and a lighter touch don't seem to be wiping out any of the pain, make sure to mention your tooth sensitivity to your dentist at your next visit. Hyper-sensitivity that can't be cured with these simple tricks may be caused by a crack in the tooth, a damaged nerve, an infection, or a range of other complications. Fortunately, your dentist should be able to address these issues with fillings, fluoride varnishes, and other treatments, relieving you of your nagging toothache. In the meantime, try one of these home remedies for a toothache.

Want to stay smart and healthy?

Get our weekly Health Reads newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you the newsletter each week, and we may also send you occasional special offers from Reader's Digest. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes

Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane.

Dennis Miller

Funny Jokes

I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”

Kevin Nealon

Funny Jokes

“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram

@kristencarney

Funny Jokes

A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.

Comedian Greg Davies

Funny Jokes

Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.

@sixthformpoet

Funny Jokes

Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.

From clientsfromhell.net

Funny Jokes

My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.”

@NicCageMatch

Funny Jokes

“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol

@yoyoha (Josh Hara)

Funny Jokes

My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.

—Jerry Seinfeld

Funny Jokes

Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?

A: A mechanic.