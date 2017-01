The first step in managing tooth pain is to switch from a regular toothpaste to one specifically designed for people with sensitive teeth, at least for a month or two . Hyper-sensitivity toothpastes work by filling up the nerve-ending tubules and blocking them from irritation. Dr. Harms says the best toothpastes for sensitive teeth contain either fluoride, potassium nitrate, or strontium chloride, and are stamped with the American Dental Association's seal of acceptance. Just as important is what they don't contain—sodium lauryl sulfate, an ingredient in most toothpastes that makes the formula foamy when you brush, but can also irritate sensitive teeth and gums. Consider Sensodyne Repair and Protect Sensitivity Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth Relief , which desensitizes teeth over time and strengthens acid-softened enamel. Another leading formula is Colgate Sensitive Complete Protection Toothpaste , which uses potassium nitrate to gradually build tolerance for hot, cold, and sugary foods. Both contain fluoride and carry the ADA Seal of Acceptance. According to Dr. Harms, this simple switch completely eliminates the pain for many people with sensitive teeth. If it doesn't help enough, speak to your dentist about the possibility of using a prescription toothpaste, which contains more fluoride than everyday drugstore brands.