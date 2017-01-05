Content continues below ad

Guard your teeth from grinding

iStock/danr13

An estimated 10 percent of people suffer from chronic nighttime teeth-grinding, also known as bruxism, which can be triggered by stress, certain medications, sleep disorders, and other factors. Grinding night after night puts immense amounts of pressure on your teeth, which can wear away at the enamel and increase tooth sensitivity. If you suspect that you've been grinding your teeth at night—you might wake up with a sore jaw or headaches, or your teeth may look smooth, as if they've been filed—talk to your dentist about getting a customized mouth guard to wear during sleep to prevent clenching.