Content continues below ad

Interestingly, Dr. Streicher says the lack of estrogen that so impacts the vagina during menopause doesn't necessarily affect a woman's ability to climax. "Orgasm is not estrogen dependent, so women can have a healthy, strong orgasm without any estrogen in their bodies at all," Dr. Streicher says. "But having said that, a lot of women do benefit from local vaginal estrogen because it increases blood flow and lubrication, which can in turn help enhance the ability to have an orgasm." If you're in pain during sex, you're going to have a hard time climaxing, but once that problem is resolved, you may find you're off to the races.

Content continues below ad

You may have more privacy—or less

iStock/dean mitchell

Remember when you had young children and were always worried they'd burst in on you doing the deed? Well, by the time menopause rolls around, that worry is most likely history. "Having more freedom and more privacy really can impact folks," Dr. Minkin says. That said, once the kids head out, elderly parents may be moving in. "There are other stressors that a typical menopausal woman is dealing with: taking care of her mother, her in-laws, and everybody's coming back on their doorstep," she says. "So you have people who are tremendously stressed with no opportunity for privacy!" If situations like this are going on in your life, a sex therapist (as opposed to a sexual medicine doctor) may be able to sort out the psychological issues that are contributing to a lack of interest.