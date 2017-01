The vaginal drying many postmenopausal women experience can make friction during sex hurt, and studies show that up to 45 percent of women have painful sex after menopause. But remedies for this problem are as close as the nearest drugstore. The first course of action is an over-the-counter lubricant to ease the friction, but not all lubes are not created equal. "The better lubricants are silicone-based, which are very slippery and last longer than water-based," Dr. Streicher explains. " Replens Silky Smooth is a really good one, and Wet Platinum is another." You could try a home remedy like olive or coconut oil, but they can increase the risk of infection and weaken condoms, which could be an issue for sexually transmitted infection prevention if you're with a new partner. Another option is an over-the-counter vaginal moisturizer , which you would used regularly to increase water content in the skin. If OTC products aren't enough, talk to your doctor about prescription for a local vaginal estrogen. Creams as well as rings or tablets are available. "The amount of estrogen that's absorbed through the vagina is miniscule," Dr. Minkin says. Non-estrogen options are an oral prescription pill called Osphena , a SERM (selective estrogen receptor modulator) that turns on estrogen receptors but does not increase estrogen itself; or a recent FDA approved suppository called Prasterone , which uses the hormone DHEA. Finally, a pain-free laser treatment is available that "restores lubrication and elasticity to the vaginal and vulvar tissues," Dr. Streicher says. She recommends the Mona Lisa laser, but it's not covered by insurance. There's also the FemiLift and ThermiVa , which are only subtly different. Talk to your doctor to figure out which option is best for you.