This Is the Real Reason You Get So Sleepy When You’re Sick
Have you ever been too tired to even wipe your nose when you're sick? Don't be embarrassed. Science says you have a valid excuse for all that sluggishness.
iStock/KatarzynaBialasiewiczYou don’t need us to tell you that even lifting your head off that soft fluffy pillow when you’re sick can be a challenge. And now thanks to a bunch of worms, you can stay in bed without feeling any guilt at all.
Previous research on microscopic roundworms has shown that when the worms’ cells are under stress, a chemical called, FLP-13, is released. This chemical sends signals to the worms’ brains to fall asleep.
Enterprising scientists at University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine took the research a step further to find out exactly how the chemical works. Researchers noticed a two-part sequence: First, FLP-13 affects the worm’s nervous system by dialing down the activity circuit that helps keep the organism awake, and second, a genetic mutation happens at the same time FLP-13 is present in order for the worm to fall asleep. This mutation causes worms to lack a receptor protein called DSMR-1. Therefore, study co-authors believe DMSR-1 is essential for FLP-13 to trigger sleep. So … what does this all mean to your overall wellness?
“Sleep is vitally important in helping both people and animals to recover during sickness,” says study author David M. Raizen, MD, PhD, an associate professor of neurology and a member of the Center for Sleep and Circadian Neurobiology. “Similar signaling may operate in humans and other animals to regulate sleep during sickness. These findings create a launching pad toward future research into the mechanisms for illness-induced sleepiness in humans and other organisms.”
The next time you catch a cold or are knocked fat with the flu, don’t fight the urge to stay in bed. This isn’t the first time researchers have looked at sleepiness during illness, reports bustle.com. In 2014, a similar study found that fruit flies that slept more when infected with bacteria had greater chances of survival. So next time you’re too sick to head to work head to bed instead, and follow these tips from doctors and nurses to stop a cold in its tracks.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.