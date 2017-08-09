Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Mood and personality changes

Pressmaster/Shutterstock

Feeling down or even apathetic could also be cause for concern. "Becoming more passive or developing a new depression in an elderly person can be additional signs of cognitive disorders," explains Dr. Holtzman. "This could be caused by changes in the frontal lobe, amygdala and other structures due to Alzheimer's disease or other brain conditions."