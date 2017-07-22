You're bloated Shutterstock Just because you follow doctor’s orders—you eat your greens, choose organic when you can, exercise regularly, and get eight hours of sleep each night (err, most nights)—doesn’t mean that your health is in the clear. You may think your post-dinner bloat is totally normal, but sometimes, a subtle symptom like that can signal more serious health issues. Be sure to contact your MD if you notice any of these symptoms. Some foods are naturally difficult to digest, but “if you’re always bloated, it’s time for a health tune-up,” says Joy McCarthy, holistic nutritionist and Genuine Health ambassador. “It could mean you have a food allergy or sensitivity.” These 13 foods help relieve bloating.

You snore Shutterstock Make all the jokes you want about snoring, but it can actually be a sign of a serious health problem. Speak to your doc to rule out sleep apnea and make sure you don’t have a deviated septum. Here are more details about the dangers of snoring.

You're gassy Shutterstock Like bloating, extreme gas can be a sign of major digestion issues. If gas is a problem for you more often than not, it could mean you have an unidentified food allergy or sensitivity, or are suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Here are some more signs of IBS.

Content continues below ad

You're always tired Shutterstock If you feel lethargic (no matter how many hours of shut-eye you get) on the regular, it’s definitely worth talking to your MD. Dr. Jason Marr, naturopathic doctor and Genuine Health ambassador, warns that, “fatigue is often a sign of many different, inter-related health problems.”

You can't sleep Shutterstock It’s one thing to have trouble falling asleep when you just aren’t tired, but if you can’t get any rest despite feeling exhausted, it’s worth bringing up with your doctor. “Insomnia is an under-identified problem that signals sub-optimal health,” says Dr. Marr. Here are six things that you had no idea were keeping you from falling asleep.

You have bad breath Shutterstock Yes, it’s usually just because you loaded up on garlic or onions at your last meal, but sometimes bad breath can be a sign of something more serious. If brushing and flossing doesn’t improve the stank, go see your doctor or dentist.

Content continues below ad

You get headaches regularly Shutterstock Besides being a pain (literally), headaches are usually pretty harmless. But if you notice that your symptoms are becoming more regular, more severe or more persistent, go see a health professional. These seven things can help relieve headaches—and they're probably right in your kitchen.

Your muscles cramp up Shutterstock Everyone suffers from a muscle cramp now and then (especially after a tough workout) but be aware of how often you’re feeling sore. Dr. Marr warns, “muscle cramps are often a sign of nutrient deficiencies.”

You suffer from allergies Shutterstock You may have had them since you were little, but that doesn’t mean seasonal allergies are something you should ignore. “They’re a sign that your immune system is being challenged, and that you are being exposed to a level of inflammation that is not healthy,” says Dr. Marr. “They’re a sign of dysfunction.” Here are some everyday things that you might not know make allergies worse.

Content continues below ad

Your nails are a funky color Shutterstock Nails are supposed to be pink, so if yours are venturing into any other color category, speak to your doctor. According to the Canadian Dermatology Association, funky-colored nails could be a sign of anything from fungus to lymphedema. Turns out your nails can reveal quite a bit about your health.

You're losing weight Shutterstock Of course this doesn’t apply if you’re watching your diet or hitting the gym, but if you’re losing weight for no apparent reason, consult a health pro. Unexplained weight loss can be a symptom of several serious health issues.

You're gaining weight Shutterstock Just like unexplained weight loss, unexplained weight gain is also something to see a doctor about. It could be a sign of an underactive thyroid or polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Content continues below ad

You have a low libido Shutterstock If you never feel like getting frisky between the sheets, you might want to talk to someone about it. Having a low libido can be totally normal, but it can also be caused by a hormone imbalance, depression or high blood pressure. Here are some natural ways to boost sex drive.

You're losing a lot of hair Shutterstock Losing 100 strands per day is normal, but if you’re pulling out more than that, talk to a professional. Significant hair loss can be a symptom of hypothyroidism or you could be lacking some essential nutrients. Here are 7 sneaky reasons your hair is falling out.

You're not regular Shutterstock If you’re eating a high-fiber diet and drinking a lot of water, and you’re still not regular with your bowel movements, take note. Though “regular” means different things to different people, conditions like depression and hypothyroidism can slow down the body’s normal processes. Here are 11 home remedies for constipation.

Content continues below ad