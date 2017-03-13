Over-the-counter sleeping pills like ZZZQuil, TylenolPM, and Unisom have grown in popularity over the years for good reason—they're cheap and they work. But how well they work depends on how much you use them, Dr. Buchfuhrer says. "Using them every once in a while, like on a trip, is fine but over time they will hurt your sleep," he explains. They rely on the drowsy side effect of antihistamines, generally used as cold or allergy medications, and the other side effects like rebound insomnia, anxiety, and dehydration can take a toll. Plus, he adds, you can develop a tolerance over time and can become dependent on them to fall asleep.

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Your Rx meds are not a good fit

Kenishirotie/Shutterstock

Ambien is the number one most prescribed sleep aid in the U.S. and while it does help many people, it must be used with great care, Dr. Buchfuhrer says. It is a serious medication and like all medications can have side effects that in some cases can mess up your sleep more than they help. "Unusual behavior becomes more common with a sedative," he says, which explains famous reports of sleep-eating, sleep-texting, and even sleep-driving on the drug. He adds that it can be psychologically addictive so it should be used only under a doctor's care and only three to four days a week, max.