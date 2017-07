What to Look For: With a severe injury, you may not be able to bear weight on the leg.

Pain in and around the joint. You may feel faint with the pain.

Pain in and around the joint. You may feel faint with the pain.

Swelling, and later bruising, around the joint Use RICE to remember treatment steps: R = Rest. I = Ice. C = Compression. E = Elevation. Halfpoint/iStock A sprained ankle is the most common ankle injury, occurring when one or more of the ligaments has been stretched, twisted, or torn. In a minor sprain, some of the fibers within the ligament are stretched—but in more serious sprains, the ligament may be torn. Most minor sprains can be treated at home, but anything worse needs prompt medical attention and may even require surgery. If in doubt, you should get yourself (or the injured person) to the hospital for an X-ray. Use RICE to remember treatment steps: R = Rest. I = Ice. C = Compression. E = Elevation.

Rest the leg LDWYTN/Shutterstock You should immediately stop the activity that caused the injury, sit down, and rest the ankle. Make sure to support it in a raised position.

Cool with ice FabrikaSimf/Shutterstock Cool the ankle with an ice pack to reduce pain and swelling. Ideally, wrap a bag of ice or frozen peas in a cloth and place it on the ankle. Do not put ice straight onto the skin, as it will cause a cold burn. Leave the ice in place for about 20 minutes.

Apply pressure TB studio/Shutterstock Leave the compress in place if it is small or wrap a layer of soft padding, such as a roll of cotton wool, around the ankle. Apply pressure with a compression support or compression bandage to help limit swelling. This should extend from the toes to the knee.

Elevate the ankle 895_The_Studio/Shutterstock Raise and support the ankle so that it is higher than the hip to prevent swelling—and make sure to rest! If the injury seems serious, get to the hospital.

Check circulation Africa Studio/Shutterstock Make sure that the bandage is not too tight. Press on a toenail until it turns white, then let go. The color should return quickly. If it doesn't return, the bandage is too tight; remove it and reapply. Recheck every 10 minutes.

