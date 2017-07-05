6 First Aid Steps to Take Immediately If You Have a Sprained Ankle
A sprained ankle is the most common ankle injury. Here's what to do to treat a sprained ankle to minimize pain and speed recovery.
- With a severe injury, you may not be able to bear weight on the leg.
- Pain in and around the joint. You may feel faint with the pain.
- Swelling, and later bruising, around the joint
Rest the legLDWYTN/Shutterstock You should immediately stop the activity that caused the injury, sit down, and rest the ankle. Make sure to support it in a raised position. Learn about the hidden muscles in your body that are causing you pain.
Cool with ice
FabrikaSimf/ShutterstockCool the ankle with an ice pack to reduce pain and swelling. Ideally, wrap a bag of ice or frozen peas in a cloth and place it on the ankle. Do not put ice straight onto the skin, as it will cause a cold burn. Leave the ice in place for about 20 minutes.
Content continues below ad
Apply pressureTB studio/Shutterstock Leave the compress in place if it is small or wrap a layer of soft padding, such as a roll of cotton wool, around the ankle. Apply pressure with a compression support or compression bandage to help limit swelling. This should extend from the toes to the knee.
Elevate the ankle895_The_Studio/Shutterstock Raise and support the ankle so that it is higher than the hip to prevent swelling—and make sure to rest! If the injury seems serious, get to the hospital. Here are 50 secrets hospitals don't want you to know.
Check circulationAfrica Studio/Shutterstock Make sure that the bandage is not too tight. Press on a toenail until it turns white, then let go. The color should return quickly. If it doesn't return, the bandage is too tight; remove it and reapply. Recheck every 10 minutes. Check your feet for other signs of potential health problems too!
Content continues below ad
Reapply the cold compress over the bandage every 2-3 hoursSEASTOCK/Shutterstock Remove the bandage at night and do not sleep with an ice pack on the injury. Get more information about handling health emergencies and natural disasters in the new book Reader's Digest Quintessential Guide to Handling Emergencies. You'll get must-know tips and tactics for preparing your home, stocking the right supplies, preventing and handling accidents, coping with medical situations, and keeping your family safe. Learn more and buy the book here.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.