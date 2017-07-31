Content continues below ad

A painful sting can cast a dark cloud over your sunny day at the beach very quickly. To get relief, you'll need to remove the tentacles. Rinse with seawater and gently scrape with a credit card or flick off with a cloth. Avoid rubbing the affected area with a towel, as you may force the stingers into the skin. For some types of jellyfish, rinsing with vinegar can help. But that story you've heard about urinating on a jellyfish sting to soothe it? A myth, so don't do it. However, immersing the area in warm water (after stingers are removed) can offer some comfort. So can oral or topical pain relievers, such as lidocaine cream.

Splinters

Arve Bettum/Shutterstock

Whether you're camping, gardening, or just going barefoot in the summertime, splinters are a risk. If enough of the splinter is exposed and you can grip the end of it with tweezers, it's usually safe to remove on your own. Clean the area before and after tweezing, and make sure your tweezers are clean too. Don't dig around under your skin with a needle, though. If the splinter is small, let it work itself out on its own. For a larger splinter, or one that shows any sign of infection (redness, swelling, warm to the touch), contact a medical professional for help.