The negative health effects of too little sleep are well-documented, but what happens from too much sleep is less clear. The National Sleep Foundation recommends that the average adult get 7 to 9 hours of sleep. But what if your body craves more sleep: Can you get too much? A growing body of research connects oversleeping with bad health outcomes. "Oversleeping is not harmful in and of itself, but it is a sign that you may be sleeping ineffectively, or that there is another problem requiring more sleep," says Carl Bazil, MD, director of the division of sleep and epilepsy at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center. "There are also otherwise normal people who are 'long sleepers'—they function perfectly well if they get 9 or 10 hours but are sleepy on less. It's still important, however, to check for other possibilities." One concerning problem linked with long sleep is cardiovascular disease . Researchers from the Chicago School of Medicine found that people who sleep more than 8 hours per night are twice as likely to have angina (chest pain) and 10 percent more likely to have coronary heart disease. The large Nurse's Health Study found the risk of heart disease was even larger, with a 38 percent greater chance in long sleepers. The risk of stroke also goes up: One study from the UK showed a 46 percent greater chance of stroke in long sleepers, even after adjusting for other risk factors.