6 Simple Changes You Can Make to Prevent Breast Cancer

Content continues below ad

Pregnant? Consider breastfeeding

FamVeld/Shutterstock

This is a personal decision. However: The American Institute for Cancer Research suggests that breastfeeding reduces the risk of both pre- and postmenopausal breast cancer. More research is underway to figure out why this is, but some experts believe breastfeeding helps regulate your hormonal balance after birth. Others argue that women who breastfeed gain protection because they're more likely to eat healthier, drink less, and give up smoking. Regardless of the reason, it's clear that breastfeeding improves your odds—plus, think of all the money you'll save not buying baby formula!