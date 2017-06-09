Wayne0216/ShutterstockAlthough bras have been a fixture of our everyday attire for at least the past century, we’re still making an awful lot of common bra mistakes. Statistically, over 70 percent of women wear the wrong bra size, and even more believe these myths about their bras. As it turns out, we know even less about sports bras—and here’s why.

The sports bra is one of the types of bras you need in your wardrobe, but we’re either not replacing them enough, or we replace them in a matter of weeks. What gives?

Because we’re moving (and yes, sweating) in our sports bras, they experience a little more wear and tear than the average undergarment. Plus, our sweat can cause the fabric and elastic to break down more quickly—even with the right care and cleaning.

As a result, sports bras need to be replaced every six to 12 months, according to Heather Cvitkovic, director of apparel merchandising at Brooks Running Company, a leading active apparel brand. “Your bra should never celebrate a birthday,” she told Real Simple.

Still, that can get expensive. The solution? To maximize the life of your sports bra, there’s an easy rule of thumb: Keep at least three in your rotation, Cvitkovic says. And if you’re hitting the gym multiple times per week, take note of indications that it may be time for a replacement. A stretched band or straps, faded tags, spots that cause your skin to chafe, or a musky smell (even after being laundered) could be a sign that you need to buy a new bra.

