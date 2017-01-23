Content continues below ad

Tiny tots and senior citizens could be at greater risk when exposed to temperature extremes. "The very young have increased surface area compared to their overall volume and this can lead to increased heat loss," says Dr. Weinstein. "Elderly people often have decreased reserves to adapt to the cold. They tend to have less of a fat layer below the skin to help stay warm." In addition, those with certain autoimmune conditions, such as Raynaud's, may be at increased risk of cold-related problems. "For some people with asthma, cold weather may trigger symptoms," Dr. Weinstein adds. "If you have cold-induced asthma, be sure to bring your rescue inhaler. Breathing through a bandana or scarf may help with prevention."

Rescue yourself if you fall through ice

If you have the misfortune to crash through thin ice, instead of panicking, follow a few tips from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Keep your winter clothing on (it may trap air pockets that can keep you afloat), turn toward the direction you came (which is likely the strongest ice), reach your arms onto the unbroken surface and ideally use ice picks to pull yourself out (the DNR advises packing ice picks in a safety kit, but you could also try using your car or house keys or the blades of your ice skates, if you happen to have been skating when you fell in), and roll away from the hole to keep your weight spread out.