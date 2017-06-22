Content continues below ad

When worrying goes too far

Like most things, worrying is all about balance. Worry too little and you put yourself in danger; worry too much and you may never leave your house again. Worrying alone won't solve anything. Even though it sometimes feels like worrying is better than doing nothing, it's damaging if it doesn't lead you to act or change, Dr. Smith-Acuña says. How do you know when you've crossed the line from adaptive worry to ruminating—or worse? If your worry amplifies danger, escalates anxiety, interferes with good judgment, doesn't promote problem solving, is obsessive, doesn't go away when a strategy or plan is developed, or is socially isolating, it's time to get outside help.