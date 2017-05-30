Content continues below ad

Home improvement is a must

Serhii-Krot/Shutterstock

Take care of those hidden cracks and crevices on the outside of the home to keep critters from sneaking in. But don't forget about the inside too. Seal around kitchen stoves and water pipe openings; these are invitations for pests to come in and hang for a while. And if there's any moisture to be found, bugs are sure to gather and linger. Take a gander around your garbage disposal and other moisture heavy sites in your kitchen, like leaking pipes and clogged drains. The NPMA also recommends installing door sweeps on exterior doors and to repair damaged screens to keep those creepy crawlers outside. Even trimming back exterior tree limbs that are too close to your home can help keep bugs from entering.