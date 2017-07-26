Content continues below ad

Fifteen years is the sweet spot

AfriramPOE/Shutterstock

When Greg took over his Mike's den on the Brady Bunch, he turned it into a hippie pad we could all dig especially those cool lava lamps. "Twenty years ago when I started in this industry I couldn't give those lava lamps away," Denny says. "Value comes and goes and changes. The hot thing right now is mid-century modern. Lava lamps and all that crazy stuff from the psychedelic era of the 1960s and 1970s." But don't hold on to an item too long or you might miss the market. There is a sweet spot. "In most cases, by holding things more than 15 years, you're going miss that wave of interest for the second time around."