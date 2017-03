Junk drawer Saranya-Loisamutr/Shutterstock Everyone has that drawer in their kitchen where they just throw things that pile up on the counter. Take less than 5 minutes and throw away everything that you don’t need in there. That could be expired coupons, junk mail, or notes that are no longer relevant. Once all of the trash is out of there, group things together. Put all the pens and pencils on one side, the rubber bands and paper clips in the corner, and all your pads of paper stacked neatly on top of each other. Declutter other areas of your life by Everyone has that drawer in their kitchen where they just throw things that pile up on the counter. Take less than 5 minutes and throw away everything that you don’t need in there. That could be expired coupons, junk mail, or notes that are no longer relevant. Once all of the trash is out of there, group things together. Put all the pens and pencils on one side, the rubber bands and paper clips in the corner, and all your pads of paper stacked neatly on top of each other. Declutter other areas of your life by following these daily habits

Shoe closet/rack Myimagine/Shutterstock After a long day most people tend to just throw their shoes in the closet or on the rack by the front door. In between errands, or while you’re waiting for your dinner to cook, organize your shoes. Pair them up and place them in a convenient pattern on the floor or rack. Here are After a long day most people tend to just throw their shoes in the closet or on the rack by the front door. In between errands, or while you’re waiting for your dinner to cook, organize your shoes. Pair them up and place them in a convenient pattern on the floor or rack. Here are tips to organize every room in your house

Sock drawer Africa-Studio/Shutterstock Get rid of all your stray socks that you have been waiting to find a match to and pair up the ones that got separated. Double your drawer space by Get rid of all your stray socks that you have been waiting to find a match to and pair up the ones that got separated. Double your drawer space by following these folding tips

Content continues below ad

One shelf in the fridge or pantry Nattanee.P/Shutterstock Go through your food and drinks and organize them in a way where the things you need most often are at the front. Quickly check expiration dates and throw away anything that has gone bad. This is the right way to Go through your food and drinks and organize them in a way where the things you need most often are at the front. Quickly check expiration dates and throw away anything that has gone bad. This is the right way to organize every shelf in your fridge

Pile of magazines Nataliia-K/Shutterstock Are your monthly subscriptions piling up next to your toilet seat waiting to be read? Make an effort to read them or throw them away. You really only need the most recent issues, recycle the old ones. Try putting the magazines on your nightstand or in your kitchen so you can flip through them before bed or while eating your breakfast. That way you can read them little by little and won’t feel bad about throwing them in the recycling bin. These are other Are your monthly subscriptions piling up next to your toilet seat waiting to be read? Make an effort to read them or throw them away. You really only need the most recent issues, recycle the old ones. Try putting the magazines on your nightstand or in your kitchen so you can flip through them before bed or while eating your breakfast. That way you can read them little by little and won’t feel bad about throwing them in the recycling bin. These are other things you can get rid of from your bathroom right now

Cables stigmatize/Shutterstock The ball of tangled wires behind your TV or computer can be a huge eyesore. Untangle them and coil them up at the base so they don’t look so unorganized. The ball of tangled wires behind your TV or computer can be a huge eyesore. Untangle them and coil them up at the base so they don’t look so unorganized.

Content continues below ad

Wash the windows or glass doors Paraksa/Shutterstock Grab the glass cleaner and a few paper towels and get scrubbing. It takes less than a minute to clean one window. How many can you get done in 5 minutes? If you run out of glass windows to clean in your house, move on to other Grab the glass cleaner and a few paper towels and get scrubbing. It takes less than a minute to clean one window. How many can you get done in 5 minutes? If you run out of glass windows to clean in your house, move on to other glass surfaces such as your phone screen

Clean out under the sink Budimir-Jevtic/Shutterstock Pull out your trashcan or the bottles of cleaning supplies that live under your sink and wipe it down, getting rid of any trash that may have piled up. When you put your cleaning supplies back, group things together, such as the floor cleaners or the disinfectants. If you have time to clean the Pull out your trashcan or the bottles of cleaning supplies that live under your sink and wipe it down, getting rid of any trash that may have piled up. When you put your cleaning supplies back, group things together, such as the floor cleaners or the disinfectants. If you have time to clean the whole sink, these tips will help you make it sparkle

Wipe down the outside of appliances Africa-Studio/Shutterstock When cleaning the kitchen many people forget to wipe down the outside of appliances. Grab a disinfecting wipe and clean off your fridge, microwave, toaster, oven, and coffee maker. Don’t forget to scrub the handles; a lot of bacteria can collect there. Here's

When cleaning the kitchen many people forget to wipe down the outside of appliances. Grab a disinfecting wipe and clean off your fridge, microwave, toaster, oven, and coffee maker. Don’t forget to scrub the handles; a lot of bacteria can collect there. Here's how to properly clean all of your appliances

Content continues below ad