This 1 Ingredient Will Clean Your Microfiber Couch
You'll be shocked by how well this staple item cleans tough stains.
iStock/ponsulak
Microfiber couches are a cheap alternative to suede or leather, and the soft texture make a comfy, cozy place to snuggle up. The only downside? Soap and water will ruin most, making them tricky to clean. Thankfully, there’s a simple yet effective solution.
Rubbing alcohol is the secret ingredient for cleaning stains on microfiber couches, according to Herbs & Oils Remedies. Using a spray bottle, spritz, spritz, spritz the rubbing alcohol until the stain is saturated. Then use a white sponge to rub away the dirt. Voila! Filthy marks gone.
The rubbing alcohol won’t leave water stains, but it will change the couch color and make the seat feel a bit hard—but not for long. Just use a bristle brush to fluff the area in a circular motion, and your couch will look as good as new. It’s no wonder this trick has almost 60,000 shares on Pinterest.
To learn more, including answers to some FAQs, check out the full post at Herbs & Oils Remedies.
