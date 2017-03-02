Stove tops iStock/fstoplight Ashlee Edie, cleaning expert at Handy, says the coarse bristles and size of a toothbrush make them perfect for cleaning stubborn, hard-to-reach places in the home like stove tops. "Grime can quickly build up on stoves," Edie says. "Apply some dishwashing liquid to a toothbrush and use small circular motions to buff away the dirt." Make sure to rinse and wipe clean with a cloth. Here are surprisingly germy things in your kitchen you never think to clean.

Grout iStock/serenthos "To keep grout in between tiles looking fresh, use a toothbrush to scrub a solution of bleach and water along the grout to remove any stains," Edie says. Remember to rinse when finished.

Faucets iStock/pastorscott What's that goo hiding behind and around the base of your faucet? "Mildew and bacteria can grow on faucets so use a toothbrush, with a mixture of soap and water, to thoroughly clean these," recommends Edie. Here is how you can solve your other bathroom cleaning issues.

Content continues below ad

Upholstery and carpet stains iStock/dragonimages A toothbrush can be used to tackle small but stubborn stains on carpets and upholstery. "Apply some stain remover to the spot and use a toothbrush to apply pressure to the stain," Edie advises. "Scrub in circular motions to loosen the stain and repeat until it is gone." Here are more DIY carpet stain removers you can try.

Removing crayon from the wall iStock/jgaunion "If the kids have been using the walls as a canvas again, a quick tip to remove crayon marks is to load a toothbrush with some shaving foam or toothpaste, apply to the crayon marks, and buff them away. Then, simply wipe the surface with a paper towel," offers Edie. Here are more ways to clean crayon off your walls.

Hair dryer, car, and bathroom vents iStock/peopleimages Lint and dust gets stuck in anything that moves air—which includes hair dryers, car vents, and even the bathroom vent. Have you ever looked up at your bathroom vent? They are usually loaded with dust. Make sure the vent is off or disconnected then remove the cover. Take outside to gently brush off or if it's caked on you can clean it in your sink with a damp toothbrush. For a hair dryer, make sure it's unplugged from the outlet and gently use a dry toothbrush to remove dust. Same for your car vents.

Content continues below ad

Computer keyboards iStock/andrewsafonov Computer keyboards are typically dusty and may even have crumbs or other debris lurking around the keys. A clean, soft, dry toothbrush is perfect to clean these areas. Unplug the keyboard from the computer or, if it's a laptop, unplug the laptop. Turn the keyboard onto its side and gently brush around the keys into a trashcan or sink. Do not use any type of water or liquid on a computer keyboard.

Refrigerator iStock/jackf Using a toothbrush to get into your fridge's plastic shelves with grooves is the best way to clean those hard-to-reach areas, says Diane Regalbuto, a housecleaning expert and owner of Betty Likes to Clean in Philadelphia and South Jersey. The same goes for the rubber seal between the door and the main part of the fridge where dust, grime and crumbs can gather. (These are some foods you should never keep in the fridge.)

Sink edges and drains iStock/winnond Regalbuto recommends using a toothbrush to clean undermounted sinks where the counter goes over the edge of the sink. A lot of gunk and mildew can get up in that area. The same goes for the sink overflow drain, usually a series of small holes opposite the spigot. A toothbrush with cleaner is the perfect tool to clean that area.

Content continues below ad

Toaster oven iStock/sweetymommy Have you looked at your toaster oven lately? It's probably full of crumbs and burnt-on junk. Regalbuto recommends a toothbrush for cleaning these areas. First unplug the oven and use a dry toothbrush to get the crumbs out and then clean the grill in the sink with soap and water. Rinse and thoroughly dry.

Brush your cheese grater istock/4kodiak Give the teeth of a cheese grater a good brushing with an old toothbrush before you wash the grater or put it in the dishwasher. (Find out the Give the teeth of a cheese grater a good brushing with an old toothbrush before you wash the grater or put it in the dishwasher. (Find out the surprising things you can clean in the dishwasher. ) This will make it easier to wash and will prevent clogs in your dishwasher drain by getting rid of bits of cheese or any other item you may have grated.

Clean silk from ears of corn istock/JJMaree Before cooking shucked corn, take an old toothbrush and gently rub down the ear to brush away the remaining clingy strands of silk. Then you won't have to brush them out from between your teeth after you eat the corn! Before cooking shucked corn, take an old toothbrush and gently rub down the ear to brush away the remaining clingy strands of silk. Then you won't have to brush them out from between your teeth after you eat the corn!

Content continues below ad

Clean and oil your waffle iron istock/uba-foto A clean, soft toothbrush is just the right utensil to clean crumbs and burned batter from the nooks and crannies of a waffle iron. Use it to spread oil evenly on the waffle iron surface before the next use too. A clean, soft toothbrush is just the right utensil to clean crumbs and burned batter from the nooks and crannies of a waffle iron. Use it to spread oil evenly on the waffle iron surface before the next use too.

Apply hair dye istock/ISMODE Dyeing your hair at home? Use an old toothbrush as an applicator. It's the perfect size and it will keep the mess to a minimum. Dyeing your hair at home? Use an old toothbrush as an applicator. It's the perfect size and it will keep the mess to a minimum.

Clean gunk from appliances istock/AzmanL Dip an old toothbrush in soapy water and use it to clean between appliance knobs and buttons, and raised-letter nameplates. ( Dip an old toothbrush in soapy water and use it to clean between appliance knobs and buttons, and raised-letter nameplates. ( Don't miss these cleaning tips for the trickiest kitchen appliances .)

Content continues below ad

Scrub under your nails istock/serdjophoto It can sometimes be hard to remove the dirt and grime that builds up under your nails. Pump some soap onto an old toothbrush and use it to scrub your nails clean. It can sometimes be hard to remove the dirt and grime that builds up under your nails. Pump some soap onto an old toothbrush and use it to scrub your nails clean.

Tame flyaway hairs istock/Xsandra Spray hairspray on a toothbrush that you don’t use and comb back the small hairs that always get in your face. This simple trick will give you a more put together and clean hairstyle. Make sure you're not doing Spray hairspray on a toothbrush that you don’t use and comb back the small hairs that always get in your face. This simple trick will give you a more put together and clean hairstyle. Make sure you're not doing these things that can ruin your hair

Brush away espresso iStock/RyanJLane If you’re a fan of espresso, you’re also familiar with how finely ground Italy’s favorite coffee is. To keep it from clogging up the filter screen on your espresso maker, scrub the screen gently after each use with a soft toothbrush. If any bits remain, remove them with a straight pin. If you’re a fan of espresso, you’re also familiar with how finely ground Italy’s favorite coffee is. To keep it from clogging up the filter screen on your espresso maker, scrub the screen gently after each use with a soft toothbrush. If any bits remain, remove them with a straight pin.

Content continues below ad

De-pulp your juicer iStock/martinedoucet It’s easy to forget that electric juicers are traps for all manner of fruit (and therefore, food) particles. Keep it clean as a whistle to prevent bacteria buildup (and illness!) by cleaning it thoroughly: disassemble it, wipe out the pulp and discard it, and fill your kitchen sink with hot, soapy water. Soak everything but the motor casing for 10 minutes, remove the pieces from the sink, and scrub with a soft toothbrush. Dry well, reassemble, and juice for all you’re worth! It’s easy to forget that electric juicers are traps for all manner of fruit (and therefore, food) particles. Keep it clean as a whistle to prevent bacteria buildup (and illness!) by cleaning it thoroughly: disassemble it, wipe out the pulp and discard it, and fill your kitchen sink with hot, soapy water. Soak everything but the motor casing for 10 minutes, remove the pieces from the sink, and scrub with a soft toothbrush. Dry well, reassemble, and juice for all you’re worth!

Clean your veggies iStock/Olha_Afanasieva Use a soft-bristled toothbrush to clean mushrooms and other sensitive vegetables before cooking. A medium- or hard-bristled brush is more suitable for potatoes.

Use a soft-bristled toothbrush to clean mushrooms and other sensitive vegetables before cooking. A medium- or hard-bristled brush is more suitable for potatoes. Keep your veggies fresh for longer with these tips

Content continues below ad