Why do toys grow mold in the first place? Is it harmful to my child?

iStock/ugurhan

The best part of bath time is getting to play with your favorite rubber ducky. But for parents, the worst part is worrying about the mold that bath toys collect. Mold can form when toys aren’t properly drained or dried out. If your child is exposed to or ingests the mold in or on their toys it can easily damage their weak immune systems and lead to respiratory problems and allergies. Keep in mind that bath toys aren’t the only items that can grow mold. If your children’s toys are kept in the basement or occasionally left in a damp area outside they can also develop mold. These tips can help you to clean your toys and get them free of mold, but sometimes even the deepest clean can’t remove all of the grim, in that case throw them away. It’s always better the invest in new toys than possible have your child become sick from playing with dirty ones.