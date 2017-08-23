Content continues below ad

Lemon peels deodorize the garbage disposal

ctktiger/Shutterstock

Garbage disposals are one of the greatest inventions possibly ever known to mankind. They grind up all your discarded foods in tiny pieces, so you don't have to fish them out of the sink, in addition to making the dish washing process ten times faster. They're also better for the earth since they reduce food waste and prevent pipes from clogging. Your garbage disposal does so much for you, so make sure you're taking care if it. From time to time you may notice a funky smell coming for your disposal, but lemon peels aren't the answer. They actually clog your disposal and don't do anything for the odor. To properly clean it and unclog your drain, mix half a cup of baking soda with one cup of white vinegar and pour it down the sink followed by boiling water.