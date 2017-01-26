This 1 Ingredient Makes Cleaning Your Oven a Breeze
We bet you already have the secret ingredient on hand.
istock/JevticOils splatter from your food when you bake, leaving your oven door covered in caked-on grease. The self-cleaning setting won’t do much to help a glass door—and could damage your oven—so it’s up to you to do the dirty work. Unfortunately, that baked-on mess can be awfully stubborn.
But there is an easier way. In a post that’s been pinned more than 850,000 times on Pinterest, DIY Home Sweet Home reveals how to make those grease splatters disappear. No need to splurge on expensive cleaning products either. You probably already have the secret ingredient in your cupboard: baking soda.
Mix the baking soda with just enough water to make a paste, then coat the inside of your oven door with it. After the mixture sits for 15 to 30 minutes to work its magic, the gunk should wipe right off—easy as that.
Imagine how much more pleasant cooking and baking will be when you don’t have to stare at that baked-on grease anymore. Learn more about this genius cleaning hack from DIY Home Sweet Home. And here are more brilliant uses for baking soda to try.
