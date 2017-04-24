Content continues below ad

Overlooked parts of fresh fruits and veggies

HandmadePictures/Shutterstock

If you love cauliflower and broccoli florets but toss the stalks, you're missing out on some worthwhile nutrients, says Mills.The stems of cauliflower and broccoli are completely edible. Peel off that tough fibrous outside—otherwise you'll be chewing for a while—and grate them into a slaw, slice them for soup, or simply steam them with the florets for a side dish." Instead of tossing celery leaves, "they're a lovely ingredient you can chop like parsley and add to a salad." And before you peel a citrus rind you might normally discard, "Zest the rind, and keep the zest in a freezer bag for adding to holiday cookies or salad dressings—you could even add a touch of lemon zest to a sauce for pork."