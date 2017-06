If you’re the type of person who carries their life in their purse, we're right there with you. Our love for the oversized purse knows no ends; for all we know, an apocalypse may hit us and God forbid we don’t have granola bars and several lipstick options. But the roominess definitely doesn’t exempt it from drawbacks; massive bags can cause back pain and ruin your shoulders over time. Plus, it's only a matter of time before the bottom of your bag ends up a tangled, shambled mayhem of old receipts and candy wrappers. Ideally speaking, y

our bag should not weigh any more than 10 percent of your body weight or 10 pounds (whichever is less).

If your purse is the size of a small suitcase, but you still have to fumble around for your keys for a whole minute, it may be time to reorganize.

Evgeniya Porechenskaya/shuttertsock

Although we unfortunately cannot teach you the ways of Hermione Granger’s Undetectable Extension Charm, we can show you how to downsize your bulky tote into something a little more manageable. If lugging your purse around has got you feeling like a pack mule, consider these tips on how to minimize that extra weight.