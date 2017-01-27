10 Things to Get Rid of in Your Bathroom Right Now

Stay organized and keep your bathroom products fresh by removing these things from your bathroom right now.

By Morgan Cutolo
View as Slideshow

Things you never use

01_Space_Things_to_Get_rid_of_Bathroom_istock/EstudioMatros “Have an honest conversation with yourself. If you haven’t used it in a year, just get rid of the product, or pass it along to a friend,” said Annie Draddy, Organizer and Co-Founder of Henry and Higby. To clear space and stay organized, throw away all of the sample products that you never use or hair products and lotions that you tried by didn’t like. Here's how to get rid of junk without feeling guilty about it.

Your dirty laundry

02_Laundry_Things_to_Get_rid_of_Bathroomistock/esp_imaging The bathroom may seem like a convenient place to store your dirty laundry—before you get in the shower you can just toss your dirty clothes right into the hamper—but it should really be kept in your bedroom or closet. If you’re tight on space, try switching up the shape of your laundry basket. Try low-to-the-ground ones for the floor of your closet or tall skinny ones to tuck in next to your dresser. Try these other genius uses for laundry baskets to keep yourself organized.

Expired products

03_Expired_Things_to_Get_rid_of_Bathroomistock/lefpic Look through your cabinets and drawers for products that have a short shelf life. Common items include sunscreen, medicine, nail polish, lipstick, and makeup (especially eye makeup). Also make sure to replace items that collect germs and get warn out easily such as loofahs and your toothbrush. Know these other products that you should be replacing more often than you probably are.

Content continues below ad

Excess packaging

04_Packaging_Things_to_Get_rid_of_Bathroomistock/HaywardGaude Michelle Hale, organizer and co-founder of Henry and Higby suggests taking items out of their original packaging, which tends to be bulky, and consolidating your products. One example Hale gave was Q-Tips. It’s best to take them out of the big box they come in and store in a small container or decorative jar.

Makeup, hair accessories, and jewelry

05_Accessories_Things_to_Get_rid_of_Bathroomistock/Pontuse These things aren’t necessary to store in your bathroom because you only need a mirror to put them on. If you have the space, Hale suggests setting up a makeup station in your bedroom. If you are a city dweller, and tight on space, store these items in a bag and only bring them into the bathroom when you need to use them.

Cleaning products

06_Cleaning_Things_to_Get_rid_of_Bathroomistock/Tatomm Draddy and Hale suggest storing your cleaning products all in the same place, and typically, that doesn’t work in the bathroom. By storing them in the same place, you know when you have to buy more of a certain product at the store. However, they also pointed out that the type of cleaning products you have to have in the bathroom depends on your lifestyle. If you’re a busy mom that constantly needs to be wiping down the counter with disinfecting wipes, then keep them under the sink. Or if you have a glass-enclosed shower and need to keep glass cleaner close by, that’s okay.

Content continues below ad

Travel-sized toiletries from hotels

07_Hotels_Things_to_Get_rid_of_Bathroomistock/arto_canon People are always tempted to stock up on the cute bottles of shampoo and conditioner when they stay at a hotel, but they aren’t necessary to keep and have take up space in your bathroom. It’s better to buy reusable bottles and fill them with your own body wash and lotions. Hale and Draddy suggest donating travel-sized toiletries from hotels to homeless shelters. Also check with your local church or school because many times they collect them. “To help people let go of stuff it helps to know that it’s going to someone else. It’s a really good motivator,” said Draddy.

Products easily affected by humidity

08_Humid_Things_to_Get_rid_of_Bathroomistock/nano Many people don’t think about how much humidity and the constant change of temperature in your bathroom can affect things you store in there. Medicine, makeup, and perfume or cologne can all be altered when exposed to humidity. “The humidity of the space isn’t ideal to keep them in their best conditions,” says Draddy. Another thing that should be kept in cool, dry areas are towels. The humidity can break down the linen and they also store moisture, which can lead to mold.

Old items

09_Towel_Things_to_Get_rid_of_Bathroomistock/Byjeng Another great tip to keeping your bathroom organized is to throw out old items such as stretched out hair ties or headbands that you use when washing your face. “You need to get rid of old things to know that you need new ones,” Draddy said. “If you don’t, you’re just going to keep using old products.” Every month, go through your towels, wash clothes, and hair products, throw away any that are old or falling apart.

Content continues below ad

Reading materials

010_Magazines_Things_to_Get_rid_of_Bathroomistock/Ellica_S Similar to towels, medication, and perfume, reading materials also don’t do well in an environment with high humidity. Also, it’s not good to be spending enough time in the bathroom to be able to read. “Studies have changed and it’s not healthy to sit there that long with reading materials,” says Hale. So if you want to enjoy a book while soaking in the tub, bring it in for the time being, but store it elsewhere.

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes
Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane. Dennis Miller
Funny Jokes
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.” Kevin Nealon
Funny Jokes
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram @kristencarney
Funny Jokes
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water. Comedian Greg Davies
Funny Jokes
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous. @sixthformpoet
Funny Jokes
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral. From clientsfromhell.net
Funny Jokes
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.” @NicCageMatch
Funny Jokes
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol @yoyoha (Josh Hara)
Funny Jokes
My parents didn't want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that's the law. —Jerry Seinfeld
Funny Jokes
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse's mouth? A: A mechanic.