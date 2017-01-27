Things you never use istock/EstudioMatros “Have an honest conversation with yourself. If you haven’t used it in a year, just get rid of the product, or pass it along to a friend,” said Annie Draddy, Organizer and Co-Founder of “Have an honest conversation with yourself. If you haven’t used it in a year, just get rid of the product, or pass it along to a friend,” said Annie Draddy, Organizer and Co-Founder of Henry and Higby . To clear space and stay organized, throw away all of the sample products that you never use or hair products and lotions that you tried by didn’t like. Here's how to get rid of junk without feeling guilty about it

Your dirty laundry istock/esp_imaging The bathroom may seem like a convenient place to store your dirty laundry—before you get in the shower you can just toss your dirty clothes right into the hamper—but it should really be kept in your bedroom or closet. If you’re tight on space, try switching up the shape of your laundry basket. Try low-to-the-ground ones for the floor of your closet or tall skinny ones to tuck in next to your dresser. Try these other The bathroom may seem like a convenient place to store your dirty laundry—before you get in the shower you can just toss your dirty clothes right into the hamper—but it should really be kept in your bedroom or closet. If you’re tight on space, try switching up the shape of your laundry basket. Try low-to-the-ground ones for the floor of your closet or tall skinny ones to tuck in next to your dresser. Try these other genius uses for laundry baskets to keep yourself organized.

Expired products istock/lefpic Look through your cabinets and drawers for products that have a short shelf life. Common items include sunscreen, medicine, nail polish, lipstick, and makeup (especially eye makeup). Also make sure to replace items that collect germs and get warn out easily such as loofahs and your toothbrush. Know these other Look through your cabinets and drawers for products that have a short shelf life. Common items include sunscreen, medicine, nail polish, lipstick, and makeup (especially eye makeup). Also make sure to replace items that collect germs and get warn out easily such as loofahs and your toothbrush. Know these other products that you should be replacing more often than you probably are

Content continues below ad

Excess packaging istock/HaywardGaude Michelle Hale, organizer and co-founder of Henry and Higby suggests taking items out of their original packaging, which tends to be bulky, and consolidating your products. One example Hale gave was Q-Tips. It’s best to take them out of the big box they come in and store in a small container or decorative jar. Michelle Hale, organizer and co-founder of Henry and Higby suggests taking items out of their original packaging, which tends to be bulky, and consolidating your products. One example Hale gave was Q-Tips. It’s best to take them out of the big box they come in and store in a small container or decorative jar.

Makeup, hair accessories, and jewelry istock/Pontuse These things aren’t necessary to store in your bathroom because you only need a mirror to put them on. If you have the space, Hale suggests setting up a makeup station in your bedroom. If you are a city dweller, and tight on space, store these items in a bag and only bring them into the bathroom when you need to use them. These things aren’t necessary to store in your bathroom because you only need a mirror to put them on. If you have the space, Hale suggests setting up a makeup station in your bedroom. If you are a city dweller, and tight on space, store these items in a bag and only bring them into the bathroom when you need to use them.

Cleaning products istock/Tatomm Draddy and Hale suggest storing your cleaning products all in the same place, and typically, that doesn’t work in the bathroom. By storing them in the same place, you know when you have to buy more of a certain product at the store. However, they also pointed out that the type of cleaning products you have to have in the bathroom depends on your lifestyle. If you’re a busy mom that constantly needs to be wiping down the counter with disinfecting wipes, then keep them under the sink. Or if you have a glass-enclosed shower and need to keep glass cleaner close by, that’s okay. Draddy and Hale suggest storing your cleaning products all in the same place, and typically, that doesn’t work in the bathroom. By storing them in the same place, you know when you have to buy more of a certain product at the store. However, they also pointed out that the type of cleaning products you have to have in the bathroom depends on your lifestyle. If you’re a busy mom that constantly needs to be wiping down the counter with disinfecting wipes, then keep them under the sink. Or if you have a glass-enclosed shower and need to keep glass cleaner close by, that’s okay.

Content continues below ad

Travel-sized toiletries from hotels istock/arto_canon People are always tempted to stock up on the cute bottles of shampoo and conditioner when they stay at a hotel, but they aren’t necessary to keep and have take up space in your bathroom. It’s better to buy reusable bottles and fill them with your own body wash and lotions. Hale and Draddy suggest donating travel-sized toiletries from hotels to homeless shelters. Also check with your local church or school because many times they collect them. “To help people let go of stuff it helps to know that it’s going to someone else. It’s a really good motivator,” said Draddy. People are always tempted to stock up on the cute bottles of shampoo and conditioner when they stay at a hotel, but they aren’t necessary to keep and have take up space in your bathroom. It’s better to buy reusable bottles and fill them with your own body wash and lotions. Hale and Draddy suggest donating travel-sized toiletries from hotels to homeless shelters. Also check with your local church or school because many times they collect them. “To help people let go of stuff it helps to know that it’s going to someone else. It’s a really good motivator,” said Draddy.

Products easily affected by humidity istock/nano Many people don’t think about how much humidity and the constant change of temperature in your bathroom can affect things you store in there. Medicine, makeup, and perfume or cologne can all be altered when exposed to humidity. “The humidity of the space isn’t ideal to keep them in their best conditions,” says Draddy. Another thing that should be kept in cool, dry areas are towels. The humidity can break down the linen and they also store moisture, which can lead to mold. Many people don’t think about how much humidity and the constant change of temperature in your bathroom can affect things you store in there. Medicine, makeup, and perfume or cologne can all be altered when exposed to humidity. “The humidity of the space isn’t ideal to keep them in their best conditions,” says Draddy. Another thing that should be kept in cool, dry areas are towels. The humidity can break down the linen and they also store moisture, which can lead to mold.

Old items istock/Byjeng Another great tip to keeping your bathroom organized is to throw out old items such as stretched out hair ties or headbands that you use when washing your face. “You need to get rid of old things to know that you need new ones,” Draddy said. “If you don’t, you’re just going to keep using old products.” Every month, go through your towels, wash clothes, and hair products, throw away any that are old or falling apart. Another great tip to keeping your bathroom organized is to throw out old items such as stretched out hair ties or headbands that you use when washing your face. “You need to get rid of old things to know that you need new ones,” Draddy said. “If you don’t, you’re just going to keep using old products.” Every month, go through your towels, wash clothes, and hair products, throw away any that are old or falling apart.

Content continues below ad