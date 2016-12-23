Is It Gross to Never Wash Your Coffee Mug?
Your coffee mug isn't the most disgusting thing in your kitchen, but your sponge just might be.
iStock/peopleimages
Getting out the door in the morning to start your daily grind can be a bit difficult minus caffeine. So you grab that coffee mug that’s been in the sink since yesterday … or the day before … or was it the day before that? Without thinking you briskly rinse it with water and pour a fresh mug of java. Five minutes later when the coffee has kicked in and you are stuck in unenviable traffic you ask yourself, “Should I have used dish detergent?”
It’s actually not really necessary, infectious disease expert Jeffrey Starke, MD, from Baylor College of Medicine, told scienceofus.com. “If I went and cultured the average unwashed coffee cup, of course I’m going to find germs,” he said. “But remember the vast majority came from the person who used the cup.”
Since you don’t generally contract the same cold virus that you’ve had in the past because you have already built up immunity to it, you’re in the clear (but not if you decide to share your mug). In other words you are unable to reinfect yourself because you have built up the antibodies to that particular germ.
Starke does issue some warnings though. First if you use milk, creamer, or sugar with your coffee or tea and they are left in the mug overnight or longer, there is a chance mold can grow. And when you do clean your mug, use a clean kitchen sponge! Kitchen sponges are notorious germ magnets. Here’s how to properly clean your sponge to banish germs.
MORE: Here’s the spill-proof way to carry your coffee mug, according to science.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.