Constant extension cord use (and this color cord)

Phonix_a-Pk.sarote/ShutterStock

If you've been using extension cords 24/7 to keep a lamp or any other device plugged in, it's time to unplug. "Besides being a tripping hazard, extension cords can get overloaded, causing fires" Lt. Murphy says. "They should be for temporary use only." It's also important to not use extension cords that are partially folded or that run underneath rugs. Doing so can cause the casing to wear out, making them prone to getting a short and causing a fire. Finally, keep an eye out for thin, brown extension cords. Lt. Murphy explains that this particular kind of cord is more likely to generate excessive heat buildup and catch on fire. For maximum safety, use the cord that's attached to an appliance and plug it directly into an outlet.