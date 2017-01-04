14 Things All Smart Homeowners Should Do Once a Month
An ounce of prevention really is worth a pound of cure. Do these tasks monthly, and you'll save a bundle in emergency service calls and aggravation.
Inspect attic for leaks during rain storm
Check HVAC filters
Inspect automatic garage door safety shutoff
Lubricate garage doors
Trim shrubs around your air-conditioning units
Clear snow from all outside vents, meters, and oil fill pipe
Clean your refrigerator grille
Organize your refrigerator
Empty your cell phone camera
Evaluate your finances
Inspect sinks and tub drains
Clean the garbage disposal
Clean filters in your range hood
Keep a monthly home maintenance calendar
