iStock/yocamon

It’s hard to imagine surviving winter without a humidifier. Thanks to the added moisture from this handy device, your lips aren’t chapped, your nose doesn’t bleed, and you are able to sleep peacefully without a hacking cough or harrowing cold.

According to an informal survey conducted by Consumer Reports, 59 percent of respondents who use a humidifier said they do not clean it every day and one in four people clean theirs twice a month or less. Not shocking, considering many of us probably don’t want to commit the time to proper maintenance, but experts warn we need to provide the unit with extra TLC—and not just at the end of winter. “There are definitely health issues that can crop up from using a humidifier that has developed mold or mildew or bacterial contamination,” Jessica Krant, MD, a board-certified dermatologist told CNN.com. “Itchy skin rashes and itchy eyes could be a sign of mold or mildew allergy coming from the humidifier.”

In order to avoid the fear of contaminating yourself or child from a dirty humidifier, memorize these basic steps to sanitizing your device.