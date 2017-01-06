How to Get Candle Wax Off Just About Any Surface

After a long day, lighting a candle might have seemed a good idea to help you to relax. But the drips that it leaves behind are far from ideal. Try these tips for removing wax off just about anywhere.

By Cheryl S. Grant
View as Slideshow

Walls

WallsiStock/FSTOPLIGHT, iStock/rinocdz
If it's a painted wall, put your blow dryer on the medium setting and point it at the spot. Wipe off wax as it softens; if there's excess, remove with a multi-surface cleaner right after. Don't miss these other ways hair dryers can make your life easier.

Carpet

CarpetiStock/FSTOPLIGHT, iStock/stocknshares
Lay a damp, white, or beige cloth on top of the wax. Apply a medium heat with an iron, the wax should cling to the cloth. If there's any residue left on the carpet, use a small amount of rubbing alcohol to remove, but spot test on a hidden area of the carpet before doing so. Here are DIY carpet stain removers for other messes around your house.

Wood

WoodiStock/FSTOPLIGHT, iStock/in-future
Do not under any circumstances chip away at the wax because you will likely damage the wood. Take a blow dryer and put it on medium heat. Let the wax melt then wipe away excess with a soft dry cloth. You can buff with furniture polish after you're done.

Content continues below ad

Glass

GlassiStock/FSTOPLIGHT, iStock/john-shepherd
Set your blow dryer on medium heat and point it toward the surface. As the wax melts, wipe it away. If it's a glass votive, put it in the freezer. Once the wax freezes, you should be able to scrape it out.

Hair

HairiStock/FSTOPLIGHT, iStock/stock_colors
We won't ask how you got it there, but we will help you save your hair. If it's on the tips or ends, apply a warm rag to hair to melt it then rinse. If it's further up and closer to the roots, you need to use an oil product such as olive or castor oil that not only loosens the wax but they will also give you shiny locks.

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you the newsletter each week, and we may also send you occasional special offers from Reader's Digest. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes

Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane.

Dennis Miller

Funny Jokes

I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”

Kevin Nealon

Funny Jokes

“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram

@kristencarney

Funny Jokes

A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.

Comedian Greg Davies

Funny Jokes

Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.

@sixthformpoet

Funny Jokes

Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.

From clientsfromhell.net

Funny Jokes

My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.”

@NicCageMatch

Funny Jokes

“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol

@yoyoha (Josh Hara)

Funny Jokes

My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.

—Jerry Seinfeld

Funny Jokes

Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?

A: A mechanic.