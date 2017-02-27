10 Smart Tricks to Keep Your Shoes Stink-Free
Things like bacteria, sweat, and other foot problems or injuries can cause your shoes to smell. Make them last longer and stay fresh with these home remedies.
Baking sodaistock/lucentiusA smelly shoe or sneaker is no match for the power of baking soda. Liberally sprinkle soda in the offending loafer or lace-up and let it sit overnight. Dump out the powder in the morning. (Be careful when using baking soda with leather shoes, however; repeated applications can dry them out.) You can also make your own reusable “odor eaters” by filling the toes of old socks with 2 tablespoons baking soda and tying them up in a knot. Stuff the socks into each shoe at night before retiring. Remove the socks in the morning and breathe easier. Try these other brilliant uses for baking soda.
Fabric softener sheetsistock/AnthonyRosenbergDeodorizing sneakers calls for strong stuff. Tuck a new dryer fabric softener sheet into each sneaker and leave overnight to neutralize odors (just remember to pull them out before wearing the sneaks). It’s also a great idea to deodorize places where you store your shoes, such as your gym bag. Drop a dryer sheet into the bottom of a gym bag and leave it there until your nose lets you know it’s time to renew it. Use dryer sheets to freshen these other items.
Saltistock/AmaritaSneakers and other canvas shoes can get pretty smelly, especially if you wear them without socks in the summertime. Knock down the odor and soak up the moisture by occasionally sprinkling a little salt in your canvas shoes. Try these other surprising uses for salt in your kitchen.
Content continues below ad
Essential oilsistock/FooDFactoryDrip a few drops of essential oils into your shoe to give them a refreshing smell. Try using eucalyptus, clove, or tea tree oil. If you don’t want to put the oil directly on your shoe, drip it onto a piece of paper or a tissue and put that in your shoe overnight. Also use tea tree on your skin.
Rubbing alcoholistock/danielvfungPour rubbing alcohol over the dirty or warn part of your shoes to help with the stink. Not only will the rubbing alcohol reduce the smell, but it will also help to disinfect the shoe. Here are other everyday uses for rubbing alcohol.
Black teabagsistock/PannoniaBlack tea contains tannins, which will work to kill the bacteria that builds up in your shoes and helps to eliminate the smell. Put the tea bag in boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Remove the tea bag and let it cool. Place it in your shoe for about an hour. After you remove it, clean up any excess liquid left on the shoe.
Content continues below ad
Baby powderistock/gvictoriaUsing baby powder is a precautionary step that you can take before putting your shoes on to keep them from smelling. If you find that you are prone to having stinky shoes, rub baby powder on your feet before slipping them on. Try these other baby powder life hacks.
Cat litteristock/_youngvetThis may seem a little bit strange, but cat litter contains a lot of deodorizers and absorbs liquids. Line the bottom of your shoes with cat litter and let it sit over night. Dump it out in the morning and wipe down your shoe with a damp cloth to give it a final clean.
Freeze themistock/kizilkayaphotosIf you’re finding that none of these other home remedies are working to remove the stench from your shoes, you can freeze them overnight. Put your shoes in a plastic sealable bag. Leave them in the freezer overnight and it will kill the bacteria.
Content continues below ad
Machine washistock/bauhaus1000You can try running your shoes through the washer and dryer if they are dirty on both the inside and outside, this works especially great for sneakers. If you don’t have a dryer shelf or attachment for your shoes, avoid putting them in the dryer because it could damage the machine. Here are other surprising things you never knew you could throw in the washer. Source: nautralremedyideas.com
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.