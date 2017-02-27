Baking soda istock/lucentius A smelly shoe or sneaker is no match for the power of baking soda. Liberally sprinkle soda in the offending loafer or lace-up and let it sit overnight. Dump out the powder in the morning. (Be careful when using baking soda with leather shoes, however; repeated applications can dry them out.) You can also make your own reusable “odor eaters” by filling the toes of old socks with 2 tablespoons baking soda and tying them up in a knot. Stuff the socks into each shoe at night before retiring. Remove the socks in the morning and breathe easier. Try these other A smelly shoe or sneaker is no match for the power of baking soda. Liberally sprinkle soda in the offending loafer or lace-up and let it sit overnight. Dump out the powder in the morning. (Be careful when using baking soda with leather shoes, however; repeated applications can dry them out.) You can also make your own reusable “odor eaters” by filling the toes of old socks with 2 tablespoons baking soda and tying them up in a knot. Stuff the socks into each shoe at night before retiring. Remove the socks in the morning and breathe easier. Try these other brilliant uses for baking soda

Fabric softener sheets istock/AnthonyRosenberg Deodorizing sneakers calls for strong stuff. Tuck a new dryer fabric softener sheet into each sneaker and leave overnight to neutralize odors (just remember to pull them out before wearing the sneaks). It's also a great idea to deodorize places where you store your shoes, such as your gym bag. Drop a dryer sheet into the bottom of a gym bag and leave it there until your nose lets you know it's time to renew it.

Salt istock/Amarita Sneakers and other canvas shoes can get pretty smelly, especially if you wear them without socks in the summertime. Knock down the odor and soak up the moisture by occasionally sprinkling a little salt in your canvas shoes.

Essential oils istock/FooDFactory Drip a few drops of essential oils into your shoe to give them a refreshing smell. Try using eucalyptus, clove, or tea tree oil. If you don't want to put the oil directly on your shoe, drip it onto a piece of paper or a tissue and put that in your shoe overnight.

Rubbing alcohol istock/danielvfung Pour rubbing alcohol over the dirty or warn part of your shoes to help with the stink. Not only will the rubbing alcohol reduce the smell, but it will also help to disinfect the shoe.

Black teabags istock/Pannonia Black tea contains tannins, which will work to kill the bacteria that builds up in your shoes and helps to eliminate the smell. Put the tea bag in boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Remove the tea bag and let it cool. Place it in your shoe for about an hour. After you remove it, clean up any excess liquid left on the shoe.

Baby powder istock/gvictoria Using baby powder is a precautionary step that you can take before putting your shoes on to keep them from smelling. If you find that you are prone to having stinky shoes, rub baby powder on your feet before slipping them on.

Cat litter istock/_youngvet This may seem a little bit strange, but cat litter contains a lot of deodorizers and absorbs liquids. Line the bottom of your shoes with cat litter and let it sit over night. Dump it out in the morning and wipe down your shoe with a damp cloth to give it a final clean.

Freeze them istock/kizilkayaphotos If you're finding that none of these other home remedies are working to remove the stench from your shoes, you can freeze them overnight. Put your shoes in a plastic sealable bag. Leave them in the freezer overnight and it will kill the bacteria.

