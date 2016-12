If you have a child who loves crafts, you know all too well the headache of trying to clean up art projects involving glitter, sand, and tiny pieces of paper or ribbon. The Maids of Medway cleaning service recommends using lint rollers to make this task less arduous. "To quickly and easily clean up after decorating, try running a lint roller over your carpets, furniture, and floors to pick up stray glitter and garland," they suggest. These cute crafts can be made in a day —and none involve glitter.