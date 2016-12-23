8 Genius Ways to Use a Lint Roller You’ll Wish You Knew All Along
If you're only using lint rollers to clean your clothes, you're missing out on a host of other household benefits. Let's get rolling!
Clean out your pockets
Get rid of pesky pet hair
Find and toss tiny shards of broken glass
Remove dirt from fabric lampshades
Collect stray hair in bathrooms
Dispose of a bug
Clean up spilled glitter and craft supplies
Quickly clean children's toys
