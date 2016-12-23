Clean out your pockets iStock/inesska250282 Pockets can be awkward to clean, which is probably why they get dirty so fast. Instead of using wipes, stick a lint roller down deep into the pockets to leave them crumb-free. If it needs an extra-good cleaning, here's how to not ruin your clothes in the laundry.

Get rid of pesky pet hair iStock/photosampler Even the best vacuum can't pick up every pet hair, especially if they creep into smaller spaces. Erin Meyer of Lemons, Lavender, and Laundry recommends using lint rollers to help pick up stray pet hair strands from anywhere in the house that a vacuum can't reach. If you spot a stain in the process, try these homemade stain removers

Find and toss tiny shards of broken glass When glass breaks, those small pieces can scatter everywhere and eventually get stepped on. If you're worried that you missed some small shards of glass after sweeping, grab your handy lint roller to grab any fine particles that remain. Better safe than sorry!

Collect stray hair in bathrooms iStock/bosca78 When excess hair collects on bathroom surfaces, it can make the whole room feel dirty. "Use a lint roller to remove stray hair from a basin, bathroom floor, and under the shower," says Amanda Ridler of the College Girl Cleaning Service . "Use a lint roller in difficult areas like under cabinets." Here's how you're probably cleaning your bathroom wrong

Dispose of a bug iStock/pokpak05 Who wants to touch a dead bug? Nobody, that's who. Enter the handy lint roller. Unlike normal paper or hand towels, trapping the bug with a lint roller will prevent it from flying away or escaping. Best of all, you won't have to make any physical contact with the icky insect.

Clean up spilled glitter and craft supplies iStock/catlane If you have a child who loves crafts, you know all too well the headache of trying to clean up art projects involving glitter, sand, and tiny pieces of paper or ribbon. The Maids of Medway cleaning service recommends using lint rollers to make this task less arduous. "To quickly and easily clean up after decorating, try running a lint roller over your carpets, furniture, and floors to pick up stray glitter and garland," they suggest. These cute crafts can be made in a day —and none involve glitter.