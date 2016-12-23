8 Genius Ways to Use a Lint Roller You’ll Wish You Knew All Along

If you're only using lint rollers to clean your clothes, you're missing out on a host of other household benefits. Let's get rolling!

By Alexandra Whittaker
View as Slideshow

Clean out your pockets

Clean out your pocketsiStock/inesska250282
Pockets can be awkward to clean, which is probably why they get dirty so fast. Instead of using wipes, stick a lint roller down deep into the pockets to leave them crumb-free. If it needs an extra-good cleaning, here's how to not ruin your clothes in the laundry.

Get rid of pesky pet hair

Get rid of pesky pet hairiStock/photosampler
Even the best vacuum can't pick up every pet hair, especially if they creep into smaller spaces. Erin Meyer of Lemons, Lavender, and Laundry recommends using lint rollers to help pick up stray pet hair strands from anywhere in the house that a vacuum can't reach. If you spot a stain in the process, try these homemade stain removers.

Find and toss tiny shards of broken glass

Find and toss tiny shards of broken glass
When glass breaks, those small pieces can scatter everywhere and eventually get stepped on. If you're worried that you missed some small shards of glass after sweeping, grab your handy lint roller to grab any fine particles that remain. Better safe than sorry!

Content continues below ad

Remove dirt from fabric lampshades

Remove dirt from fabric lampshadesiStock/deepblue4you
It's as simple as it sounds. "Simply roll the lint roller all over the shade, and the dust comes right off," Meyer writes in her blog. If the tape fills up with too much dust too quickly, just change it out, and keep on cleaning. Have a dust allergy? Use these smart strategies to bust dust throughout the house and minimize allergy symptoms.

Collect stray hair in bathrooms

Collect stray hair in bathroomsiStock/bosca78
When excess hair collects on bathroom surfaces, it can make the whole room feel dirty. "Use a lint roller to remove stray hair from a basin, bathroom floor, and under the shower," says Amanda Ridler of the College Girl Cleaning Service. "Use a lint roller in difficult areas like under cabinets." Here's how you're probably cleaning your bathroom wrong.

Dispose of a bug

Dispose of a bugiStock/pokpak05
Who wants to touch a dead bug? Nobody, that's who. Enter the handy lint roller. Unlike normal paper or hand towels, trapping the bug with a lint roller will prevent it from flying away or escaping. Best of all, you won't have to make any physical contact with the icky insect.

Content continues below ad

Clean up spilled glitter and craft supplies

Clean up spilled glitter and craft suppliesiStock/catlane
If you have a child who loves crafts, you know all too well the headache of trying to clean up art projects involving glitter, sand, and tiny pieces of paper or ribbon. The Maids of Medway cleaning service recommends using lint rollers to make this task less arduous. "To quickly and easily clean up after decorating, try running a lint roller over your carpets, furniture, and floors to pick up stray glitter and garland," they suggest. These cute crafts can be made in a day—and none involve glitter.

Quickly clean children's toys

Quickly clean children's toysiStock/imagegap
Lint rollers are an easy way to spruce up a childhood toy when you don't have time to wash it fully. Another tip: You can also use lint rollers to get crumbs out of strollers and car seats in between washes.

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you the newsletter each week, and we may also send you occasional special offers from Reader's Digest. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes

Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane.

Dennis Miller

Funny Jokes

I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”

Kevin Nealon

Funny Jokes

“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram

@kristencarney

Funny Jokes

A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.

Comedian Greg Davies

Funny Jokes

Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.

@sixthformpoet

Funny Jokes

Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.

From clientsfromhell.net

Funny Jokes

My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.”

@NicCageMatch

Funny Jokes

“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol

@yoyoha (Josh Hara)

Funny Jokes

My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.

—Jerry Seinfeld

Funny Jokes

Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?

A: A mechanic.