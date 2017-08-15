Forget public restrooms and office keyboards. The grossest space you’ll find is right under your own nose—and you’re sleeping in it every night.

No matter how much you scour and scrub, your bedroom is currently covered in layers of nasty gunk. (And that’s not even including the things you’re forgetting to clean!) Don’t believe us? Try this: Experts say that you are currently sleeping with 1.5 million dust mites every night. Aside from being just plain gross, sharing a bed with these little critters is a pretty severe health hazard.

“The proteins in dust mite feces can cause allergic reactions like watery eyes, a runny nose, and, in severe cases, asthma attacks,” said John Rukel, creator of PILLOW of HEALTH. “You should choose bedding that not only resists those allergens but is also moisture-wicking to keep your sleep area clean and free of mold and fungus.”

Now, let’s talk about your pillow. If it’s over two years old, one-third of its weight is dead skin, dust mites (dead and alive), and bugs. (And that’s just one of the signs you should replace it.) Washable pillows like PILLOW of HEALTH are also a great way to keep your sleeping space clean. Still, special bedding or not, it looks like you should be washing your pillows WAY more often.

And when was the last time you replaced your mattress? A UK poll found that tens of thousands of people still sleep on mattresses that are at least 40 years old. But experts say that if your mattress is over 10 years old, it likely contains more than 10 pounds of dead skin. The horror!

Fortunately, there are a few telltale signs it’s time to replace your mattress. Or, if you want to save a bit of cash, Rukel recommends investing in a mattress cover. “Nowadays, retailers carry mattress barriers to provide defense against any sort of allergen buildup,” he said. Although covers can get dirty over time, you can remove and replace them instead of buying a brand new bed.

Ready to go scrub your bedroom again? We don’t blame you. (And by the way, WAY too many people don’t wash their underwear, either.)