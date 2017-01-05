gradyreese

Even though it may seem like the easy thing to do, flushing medication down the toilet is one of the worst things you can do. According to American Chemical Society (ACS), pharmaceuticals are found not only in our waterways but in our drinking water, too. The contamination may already be harming aquatic life and may even be affecting people. Though the ACS cannot determine the long term effects of this exposure, their testing did reveal that there are trace levels of meds in our potable water. Considering that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year 2.3 billion drugs are prescribed during doctor’s visits and another 329 million are ordered from hospital outpatient visits, the potential for water contamination is pretty high.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration suggests the following guidelines for proper disposal for all over-the-counter and prescription drugs: