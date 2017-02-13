The Magical Ingredient for Odor-Free Clothes Is NOT In Your Laundry Room
Need to remove that musty smell from clothes, but don't have time to do a full load of laundry? We found the game-changing item that will do just that.
iStock
When you need just one piece of clothing for an event, no need to do a full load of laundry for that one article. All you need is one ingredient will remove odors instantly, but you’re looking for it in the wrong place.
Don’t head to the laundry room to revive stale-smelling clothes—dig through your liquor cabinet instead. Yes, when it comes odor removal, consider vodka your go-to spirit. Pour some in a spray bottle, then spritz it on the musty clothes. As the alcohol evaporates, it will lift the odors away too. No need to dilute the alcohol either—vodka’s odor-eliminating power comes from its high alcohol content, and adding water will weaken it.
Best of all, even the cheapest bottle you can find will do the trick. As long as you choose plain vodka over a flavored one, it won’t leave any sort of boozy after-smell.
This trick is popular on Broadway when actors need to freshen up their stage clothes. “Actors are sweating all night in their costumes, and they can’t get them dry cleaned every night, so they just spray them with vodka,” The Cleaning Coach Leslie Reichert has said.
You don’t have to be a Broadway star to try this cleaning hack though. Whether you want to quick-clean one item or stretch the time between laundry days, the boozy beverage will give you clean-smelling clothes in no time.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.