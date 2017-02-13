iStock

When you need just one piece of clothing for an event, no need to do a full load of laundry for that one article. All you need is one ingredient will remove odors instantly, but you’re looking for it in the wrong place.

Don’t head to the laundry room to revive stale-smelling clothes—dig through your liquor cabinet instead. Yes, when it comes odor removal, consider vodka your go-to spirit. Pour some in a spray bottle, then spritz it on the musty clothes. As the alcohol evaporates, it will lift the odors away too. No need to dilute the alcohol either—vodka’s odor-eliminating power comes from its high alcohol content, and adding water will weaken it.

Best of all, even the cheapest bottle you can find will do the trick. As long as you choose plain vodka over a flavored one, it won’t leave any sort of boozy after-smell.

This trick is popular on Broadway when actors need to freshen up their stage clothes. “Actors are sweating all night in their costumes, and they can’t get them dry cleaned every night, so they just spray them with vodka,” The Cleaning Coach Leslie Reichert has said.

You don’t have to be a Broadway star to try this cleaning hack though. Whether you want to quick-clean one item or stretch the time between laundry days, the boozy beverage will give you clean-smelling clothes in no time.

