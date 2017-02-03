Content continues below ad

Stash swabs

NIcole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock

It seems silly to waste a Ziploc to tote a handful of Q-Tips for your purse or luggage on a trip. Instead of trashing your empty medicine bottles, which are tough to recycle and are made from a plastic that isn't biodegradable, fill them with Q-Tips to keep the swabs clean and dry. If you want to personalize your container, add a few stickers or decorate it with bright Sharpies.