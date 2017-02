Close unused programs Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock If you run too many programs at once—for example having a web browser, an Excel spreadsheet and iTunes open at the same time—you'll overload the computer and slow its processing speed significantly, according to Michael Pang, founder of If you run too many programs at once—for example having a web browser, an Excel spreadsheet and iTunes open at the same time—you'll overload the computer and slow its processing speed significantly, according to Michael Pang, founder of Santa Monica Tech Support in California. Close the unused programs and then reboot the computer. These are the tech terms you need to know to sound cyber-savvy

Close unused tabs Yes, tabs are handy ways to keep track of different websites, email conversations, and spreadsheets, but keeping too many open simultaneously slows your computer, as each one sucks up processing power. If you're worried you won't be able to find certain sites again, just bookmark them, Pang suggests. It's also a good idea to reboot the computer after closing unused tabs.

Reboot regularly It's tempting to put your computer to sleep at night instead of shutting down. Who wants to wait for it to reboot every morning? Problem is, when you don't restart a computer regularly, it can start behaving strangely—like suddenly you can cut but not paste text, or your tool bar goes missing, said Schwehr. "If you must leave your computer for more than a few hours, and especially overnight, consider closing your programs and turning it off," he says. "That preserves the life of the computer and allows the operating system and programs to load with a fresh copy of the Windows Registry, which is especially important after uninstalling or installing programs or receiving updates of any kind."

Get a memory upgrade Computers that run Windows Vista, 8, 8.1, or 10, need a 4GB minimum to operate smoothly. It's even better to have 8GB or up to 16GB if you edit video and photos in high-end programs. More memory is also helpful for people that keep multiple windows open simultaneously. "You can determine how much memory is installed by right-clicking on 'My Computer' or 'This PC' from File Explorer, and choosing 'Properties' from the menu that pops up," Schwehr says. Mac users need only click the Apple icon in the top left of the screen and then click on "About This Mac."

Get rid of browser add - ons "Since much of what people do involves working through webpages, anything that slows down your web browsing program will influence the speed of your overall performance," say Schwehr. "Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, and Apple Safari are all popular web browsing programs that can have additional toolbars installed, and if you have other programs added to your web browser and they have issues, they can even prevent your web browser from opening." Don't feel silly if you find toolbars you didn't know you had, he adds. That frequently happens when programs are downloaded and installed in "customized" rather than "default" mode. He suggests uninstalling any programs with the word "toolbar" in them to free up your web browser. "Often they are totally unnecessary, and sometimes agreeing to the user agreement to install them gives the producers of the software permission to download other additional toolbars and programs that run in the background, using valuable space," he adds.

Downgrade your protection software When it comes to protecting your computer, sometimes less is more. "When you shop for an anti-virus program, do you salivate over the total internet Security package instead?" asks Schwehr. "Just remember that an additional firewall and password manager and safe web surfing add-on for your browser are all additional programs using memory and resources simultaneously, and that's before you've even started another program!" If you need an anti-virus program, get just the lower end software and only upgrade to the complete suite of programs if you have a problem.

Defrag your computer If you have an older computer with a hard drive (not a solid state drive) you may need to defrag it. Pang likens defragging to "a tuneup to get rid of junk." A good guideline is that computers running Windows 8 and higher defrag themselves.

