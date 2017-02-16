Content continues below ad

Computers that run Windows Vista, 8, 8.1, or 10, need a 4GB minimum to operate smoothly. It's even better to have 8GB or up to 16GB if you edit video and photos in high-end programs. More memory is also helpful for people that keep multiple windows open simultaneously. "You can determine how much memory is installed by right-clicking on 'My Computer' or 'This PC' from File Explorer, and choosing 'Properties' from the menu that pops up," Schwehr says. Mac users need only click the Apple icon in the top left of the screen and then click on "About This Mac."