Underside of chairs and tables

istock/ninuns

You're probably not going to find gum stuck to the table (at least we hope not!) but the underside of tables and chairs deserve some attention. "This is an often overlooked spot that gets grimy and gross as people pull their chairs up to the table with their dirty hands," says professional organizer, Jamie Novak, author of Keep This, Toss That. If you have young children, you have an additional reason to clean: Chances are there are probably bits of food and streaks of ketchup on the underside of the table. Curious kids may be tempted to pick at the underside of the table and put the dried up food in their mouth.