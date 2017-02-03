Skip the dry cleaner

istock/manley099

If you can, wash your knits at home—either by hand or in the washing machine. Sure, dry cleaning is easier, but take control, minimize exposure to dry cleaning chemicals (and save money) by washing yourself. Nothing to be afraid of, thanks to these tips from Johnson. "Using high-quality detergent like Tide but also Downy Fabric Conditioner helps prevent stretching, fading, and fuzzing," she says. This can help keep clothes looking newer for longer—so they're in pristine condition for next season. For machine-washable knits, set the machine to gentle cycle and use a cold water temperature (which helps to prevent shrinkage). And for hand-washing, Johnson says to add a small amount of delicates-friendly detergent to a sink with cool water, then soak for 15 minutes. Remove, but don't wring or twist. Refill the sink with fresh cool water and add a small about of fabric conditioner—lightly agitate, then rinse. To remove excess water, place the garment flat on a clean towel and roll it with the garment inside—repeat as needed. Then lay flat on a drying rack to dry.