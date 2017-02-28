9 Things a Toothbrush Can Clean Besides Teeth

Spare your old toothbrush from the trash—use it for one of these cleaning ideas instead.

By Morgan Cutolo and Trish Barber
Use as all-purpose cleaners

01_Things_a_toothbrush_can_istock/BWFolsomDon't throw out your old toothbrushes. Instead, use them to clean a host of diverse items and small or hard-to-reach areas and crevices. Use a toothbrush to clean artificial flowers and plants, costume jewelry, combs, shower tracks, crevices between tiles, and around faucets. Also clean computer keyboards, can-opener blades, and around stove burners. And don't forget the seams on shoes where the leather meets the sole.

Brush your cheese grater

02_Things_a_toothbrush_canistock/4kodiakGive the teeth of a cheese grater a good brushing with an old toothbrush before you wash the grater or put it in the dishwasher. (Find out the surprising things you can clean in the dishwasher.) This will make it easier to wash and will prevent clogs in your dishwasher drain by getting rid of bits of cheese or any other item you may have grated.

Remove tough stains

03_Things_a_toothbrush_can_istock/shorrocksRemoving a stain can be a pain, especially one that has soaked deep down into soft fibers. To remove those deep stains, try using a soft-bristled nylon toothbrush, dabbing it gently to work in the stain-removing agent (bleach or vinegar, for example) until the stain is gone.

Clean silk from ears of corn

04_Things_a_toothbrush_can_istock/JJMareeBefore cooking shucked corn, take an old toothbrush and gently rub down the ear to brush away the remaining clingy strands of silk. Then you won't have to brush them out from between your teeth after you eat the corn!

Clean and oil your waffle iron

05_Things_a_toothbrush_canistock/uba-fotoA clean, soft toothbrush is just the right utensil to clean crumbs and burned batter from the nooks and crannies of a waffle iron. Use it to spread oil evenly on the waffle iron surface before the next use too.

Apply hair dye

06_Things_a_toothbrush_canistock/ISMODEDyeing your hair at home? Use an old toothbrush as an applicator. It's the perfect size.

Clean gunk from appliances

07_Things_a_toothbrush_can_istock/AzmanLDip an old toothbrush in soapy water and use it to clean between appliance knobs and buttons, and raised-letter nameplates. (Don't miss these cleaning tips for the trickiest kitchen appliances.)

Scrub under your nails

08_Things_a_toothbrush_can_istock/serdjophotoIt can sometimes be hard to remove the dirt and grime that builds up under your nails. Pump some soap onto an old toothbrush and use it to scrub your nails clean.

Tame flyaway hairs

09_Things_a_toothbrush_canistock/XsandraSpray hairspray on a toothbrush that you don’t use and comb back the small hairs that always get in your face. This simple trick will give you a more put together and clean hairstyle.

