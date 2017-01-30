Think big when it comes to accessories istock/Scovad This doesn't require a lot of money; it requires knowing how to properly accessorize. "Get rid of all those trinkets you have everywhere! It just looks like clutter," says Celebrity Interior Designer Lori Halprin, owner of This doesn't require a lot of money; it requires knowing how to properly accessorize. "Get rid of all those trinkets you have everywhere! It just looks like clutter," says Celebrity Interior Designer Lori Halprin, owner of Envision Design Group . The biggest mistake people make is that they buy their accessories too small. "For instance, instead of putting three framed pictures over your sofa, use one big colorful framed painting," says Halprin. "Large pieces give the illusion your place is really bigger than it actually is," says Halprin. Check out these other decorating tips to make your home look expensive

Add some light istock/KatarzynaBialasiewicz If your apartment is dark, hang a large mirror to reflect the light, says Halprin. Not a small or medium mirror either. Make it a great big statement piece! Find out all the If your apartment is dark, hang a large mirror to reflect the light, says Halprin. Not a small or medium mirror either. Make it a great big statement piece! Find out all the decorating secrets interior designers won't tell you for free.

More than a place to sleep istock Is your bedding inviting? "Ask yourself this question immediately. Does it say, "Come on in!" or "No thank you,'" asks Taylor Spellman, interior designer and host of Yours Mine or Ours on Bravo. You don't want it to have so many throw pillows it looks like a museum-piece or, on the other end of the spectrum, if all you have is a mattress and a box spring, consider a headboard or dust ruffle. Is your bedding inviting? "Ask yourself this question immediately. Does it say, "Come on in!" or "No thank you,'" asks Taylor Spellman, interior designer and host of Yours Mine or Ours on Bravo. You don't want it to have so many throw pillows it looks like a museum-piece or, on the other end of the spectrum, if all you have is a mattress and a box spring, consider a headboard or dust ruffle.

Content continues below ad

Lean towards neutrals istock/poligonchik Color is a great way to express yourself but going overboard with color and pattern can feel like too much in a smaller area. "Choose a soothing, neutral color palette with pops of color to maximize your space," says Kristy Woodson Harvey, design and lifestyle expert of Color is a great way to express yourself but going overboard with color and pattern can feel like too much in a smaller area. "Choose a soothing, neutral color palette with pops of color to maximize your space," says Kristy Woodson Harvey, design and lifestyle expert of mydesignchic.com . Here's how to create a stunning color scheme in your home.

Keep it clean and simple istock/PeopleImages Keep your bedroom clean and clutter-free. "First impressions are everything, and you don't want to air your dirty laundry (literally!) the first time someone sees your home," says Woodson Harvey. Plus, simple actions like Keep your bedroom clean and clutter-free. "First impressions are everything, and you don't want to air your dirty laundry (literally!) the first time someone sees your home," says Woodson Harvey. Plus, simple actions like making your bed every morning can be a wonderful boost for your frame of mind, which can only help you to put your best foot forward when it comes to every aspect of your life. Try these tiny storage hacks to banish clutter

Grown-up glassware istock/PeopleImages It was fine in college for your glassware to be nine mismatched plastic cups bearing the logos of your favorite sports teams. "As an adult, real glasses are a necessity. You don't need many, but four regular glasses and four wine glasses are a great start," says Woodson Harvey. It was fine in college for your glassware to be nine mismatched plastic cups bearing the logos of your favorite sports teams. "As an adult, real glasses are a necessity. You don't need many, but four regular glasses and four wine glasses are a great start," says Woodson Harvey.

Content continues below ad

Exorcise photos of your ex istock/mactrunk "Make sure you do not have any sign of your ex around the house. This is a huge red flag for potential love interests and we want to hide as many of those as possible," says Spellman. "Make sure you do not have any sign of your ex around the house. This is a huge red flag for potential love interests and we want to hide as many of those as possible," says Spellman.

Be an entertainer istock/sergeyryzhov An amazing bar cart gives a grown-up flair of sophistication. "Part of being an adult is entertaining in your home. Display crystal glasses, an ice bucket, and your favorite bottle of vodka," says Halprin. That also means you need a stocked fridge. "If you're single, you need to be ready at a moment's notice to invite someone back to your place. Always keep the fridge stocked with a couple of bottles of wine, a few good beers and the necessities for a good snack/appetizer," says Woodson Harvey. A nice, simple cheese plate with grapes is a great option.

An amazing bar cart gives a grown-up flair of sophistication. "Part of being an adult is entertaining in your home. Display crystal glasses, an ice bucket, and your favorite bottle of vodka," says Halprin. That also means you need a stocked fridge. "If you're single, you need to be ready at a moment's notice to invite someone back to your place. Always keep the fridge stocked with a couple of bottles of wine, a few good beers and the necessities for a good snack/appetizer," says Woodson Harvey. A nice, simple cheese plate with grapes is a great option.

Content continues below ad