Quickie Garland Courtesy Katie Drane To make your own 4th of July party garland on the cheap, try this trick from Fun Home Things, who cut red, white, and blue plastic tablecloths into strips, and tied them to a set of string lights.

Independence Punch Courtesy Big Bear's Wife A drinkable 4th of July flag! Big Bear’s Wife mixed up a patriotic beverage using cranberry juice, blue Gatorade Frost, Diet 7-Up, and ice cubes for a refreshing party cooler.

Bandana Banner Courtesy Eat Drink Pretty Eat Drink Pretty shares a two-second, 4th of July decorating trick: Fold a bandana in half and tie each end to a string. Then hang between two trees.

Flag Goody Bags Courtesy Brit+Co Arrange a Hershey’s Cookies N’Cream Chocolate Bar, Twizzlers, and Pretzel M&M’s inside a clear plastic goody bag for a fun, flavorful flag, like the DIY masterminds at Brit + Co. do.

Flag Canopy Courtesy Virgil Bunano Create a classy canopy and mood lighting for your 4th of July party with this genius idea from Style Me Pretty. Tie red, white, and blue paper streamers onto big-bulb outdoor lights, and hang above a picnic table or a grassy dance space.

Muffin Tin Art Caddy Courtesy The Merry Maple Vintage Vaccuming in High Heels & Pearls created this quick DIY with a muffin tin and some red, white, and blue buttons, beads, and other odds and ends. For a 4th of July party activity, leave it out on a backyard table for kids to string necklaces and bracelets.

Everlasting Snow Cones Courtesy Bakerella.com Make snow cones that won’t melt—these beauties are actually Bakerella cupcakes in disguise. A glittery tri-color frosting tops a layered three-color cake that you (and your party guests) have got to see to believe.

Firework Rings Courtesy Fantastic Fun and Learning Make fun fireworks accessories with the kids using this tutorial from Fantastic Fun and Learning. Twist together sparkly tinsel stems (or patriotic-color pipe cleaners) to create cute rings.

Cool Soda Bar Courtesy Danelle McCollum at Let's Dish Recipes Desserts on the 4th of July can be used as party decorations with this sweet soda bar idea from Let’s Dish. Group red, blue, and clear soda bottles on a table with small bowls of striped straws, cherries, sprinkles. After the grill is off, bring out ice cream and let guests make their own ice-cream floats.

Stars and Stripes Table Caddy Courtesy It All Started With Paint Blog Create a fun DIY caddy It All Started with Paint that you can use for your 4th of July party and all summer long. Coat a mason jar in a layer of white or blue acrylic paint, then apply painter's tape in stripes around and paint a second coat, using another color. Peel tape off and let dry. To make stars, either paint them freehand, or use a stamp.

Bandana Place Settings Courtesy Jessica via Two Shades of Pink Dress the table in a jiffy with this great 4th of July party idea from Two Shades of Pink. Wrap red, white, and blue bandanas around cutlery and tie with twine; the cloths become handy napkins.

Chalkboard Cups Courtesy Big Bear's Wife Keep tabs on your drink with this easy project from Big Bear’s Wife. Sponge acrylic paint on to a set of mason jars, for a distressed look. (Do not paint the lip or inside of the jar.) Once dry, draw an oval with chalkboard paint and let that set. For your party, leave a cup of chalk on the table so people can I.D. their cocktails.

Patriotic Glasses Courtesy chickabug blog Make your own patterned glassware in under a minute (seriously!) with this 4th of July craft from Chickabug. Using contact paper, punch out stars (or apply store-bought star stickers) onto glasses to keep your party table looking festive.

Fire-Free Sparklers Courtesy Liz Stanley Help kids celebrate at your party without worrying about flaming sparklers by making this safe and cute 4th of July craft from Say Yes. All you need are festive straws, wooden skewers, paper, and tape.



