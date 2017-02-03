The Easy Way to Turn Clay Pots into These Gorgeous Statement Pieces
These clay pots are on point with vivid designs setting off easy-care cacti.
Country Woman Magazine
What You’ll Need
- 3 cactus plants
- 3 clay pots with saucers
- 3 plastic pot liners or clear acrylic spray varnish
- Acrylic craft paint in white, metallic gold, green and red
- Sandpaper
- Paintbrushes
- Painter’s tape
- Sponge brush
- Sponge or soft rag
- Soft tape measure, optional
Directions
- Soak pots and saucers in warm water for 1 hour. Sand rough edges and wipe clean. Allow to dry completely.
- Using a sponge brush, apply 2-3 coats of white acrylic paint to saucers and pot exteriors, drying after each coat.
- Paint the top edge or rim of pots and saucers as desired. If desired, use soft tape measure to calculate the circumferences of the pots and use this as a guide for painting designs.
- Paint designs as desired and let pots dry completely.
- Line pots with plastic liners or follow manufacturer’s directions to apply 2-3 coats of varnish inside of pots, letting dry after each application.
- Plant pots with cacti and place in a sunny window.
Herringbone Design: Use a pencil to mark angled lines in a continuous pattern around the pot. Use desired paintbrush to paint metallic gold and green lines where marked.
Triangle Design: Use a pencil to mark a continuous triangle pattern around the bottom of a pot. Attach painter’s tape along the sides of one triangle and paint with metallic gold. Allow to dry completely; remove painter’s tape. Repeat until complete.
Random-Diamond Design: Use a fine paintbrush to paint red diamond shapes at random places around a pot. When dry, use a fine paintbrush to paint a metallic gold border around each diamond.
