11 Things You Need to Have at Your Next Backyard BBQ for Absolute Summer Perfection
Pool parties, BBQs, and backyard parties are what summer is all about! These 11 products will help make your shindig a smashing success.
Bringing paradise to the patiovia jcpenney.comYou could go with flowers to add color to your patio, or simply string up a strand or two of these Wembley palm tree or pineapple string lights for you next backyard BBQ party. The battery-operated lights are a festive addition to any outdoor space.
Floats that will give you googly eyesvia jane.comSet the stage for a perfect Instagram photo at your next pool party with these giant emoji floats.
When life gives you lemons...via katespade.com...Party hosts can make lemonade! This lemon tablecloth will contribute to throwing a flawless backyard party.
Pom pom partyvia jane.comLooking for a creative hostess gift? This summer bucket hat is adorned with colorful pom poms, and is the best way to hide away from the sun while still enjoying it!
Keep me dryvia jane.comPerfect for a family reunion or large gathering, these phone-size pouches come in 15 colors and have a double Ziploc-style closure that rolls up and is secured with two additional snap closures. A strap attached allows you to wear your pouch for easy access and thanks to the monogram, you'll never grab the wrong phone.
A cup fit for a mermaidvia jcpenney.comThese fishnet doublewall glasses look like something Ariel the Little Mermaid might keep in her secret grotto. The cups add color to a party and will keep the drinks ice-cold.
First Come First Servedvia katespade.comServe up your sangria, margaritas, or other frosty concoction from this Kate Spade "First Come First Served" pitcher.
Cool downvia jane.comPerfect for the grandparents who want to read by the pool but need an extra breeze, this soft dock fan attaches to an iPhone and iPad to cool you down this summer.
Keep this towel away from the dog!via jane.comYour pet might mistake this hamburger towel for the real thing. The lightweight round towel is great for sitting on the grass or as a cover-up after a dip in the pool.
BYOPopsiclevia jcpenney.comMake-your-own Popsicles should be your next BBQ party idea for the kids—or grown-ups. The kids will love making their own ice pop creation with juice and fruit, and adults will love that it is a healthy snack.
Sun protection for everyonevia bananaboat.comFor all outdoor parties and events this summer, the best thing to have is sunscreen! This Banana Boat water-resistant formula dries matte and comes in a lotion and spray, perfect for passing along to all the guests at your next party.
