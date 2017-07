Floats that will give you googly eyes via jane.com Set the stage for Set the stage for a perfect Instagram photo at your next pool party with these giant emoji floats

When life gives you lemons... via katespade.com ... ... Party hosts can make lemonade! This lemon tablecloth will contribute to throwing a flawless backyard party.

Pom pom party via jane.com Looking for a creative Looking for a creative hostess gift ? This summer bucket hat is adorned with colorful pom poms, and is the best way to hide away from the sun while still enjoying it!

Keep me dry via jane.com Perfect for a Perfect for a family reunion or large gathering, these phone-size pouches come in 15 colors and have a double Ziploc-style closure that rolls up and is secured with two additional snap closures. A strap attached allows you to wear your pouch for easy access and thanks to the monogram, you'll never grab the wrong phone.

A cup fit for a mermaid via jcpenney.com These These fishnet doublewall glasses look like something Ariel the Little Mermaid might keep in her secret grotto. The cups add color to a party and will keep the drinks ice-cold.

Cool down via jane.com Perfect for the Perfect for the grandparents who want to read by the pool but need an extra breeze, this soft dock fan attaches to an iPhone and iPad to cool you down this summer.

Keep this towel away from the dog! via jane.com Your Your pet might mistake this hamburger towel for the real thing. The lightweight round towel is great for sitting on the grass or as a cover-up after a dip in the pool.

For all outdoor parties and events this summer, the best thing to have is sunscreen ! This Banana Boat water-resistant formula dries matte and comes in a lotion and spray, perfect for passing along to all the guests at your next party.

